Maria Elsa Dutto, 87, of Union County, New Jersey, passed away peacefully on March 6, 2026. Born in Morón, Argentina, she carried her heritage with pride and shared it with family and friends throughout her life.

She was predeceased by her beloved husband, Gerardo J. Dutto (November 4, 2013). Maria

is survived by her devoted daughters, Andrea J. Dutto and Vanessa A. Cortez; her grandsons, Nicholas D. Dutto and Anjel C. Cortez; her great- grandson, Noah A. Dutto; and Andrea’s partner, Richard K. Biela.

Maria enjoyed a long and dedicated career working at PNC Bank, where she was known for her intelligence, reliability, and grace.

Above all, she treasured her family and the memories they created together—from quiet days at home to time spent at the beach, which she always loved.

She took pride in her garden, loved her cats, and valued looking and feeling her best each

day. Maria’s gentle humor, warmth, and unwavering care left a lasting impression on all who knew her.

Her family’s love and devotion, and the joy she brought into their lives, will remain in their hearts forever. Maria will be deeply missed, fondly remembered, and forever cherished.

In lieu of flowers please donate to the Donate Today | The American Cancer Society

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