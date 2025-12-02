LINDEN, NJ — The Union County Prosecutor’s Office Homicide Task Force is seeking the public’s assistance identifying a person of interest connected to a fatal stabbing that took place in Linden on Sunday, Nov. 9.

At approximately 10 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 9, Linden police officers responded to T.G.I. Fridays Restaurant, located at 400 S. Park Ave., for a report of a fight. On arrival, they located a male victim, Erik Kuns, 35, of Keyport, who sustained injuries from a stab wound. Kuns was transferred to a local area hospital, where he was subsequently pronounced deceased.

The person of interest is described as a Black male, approximately 6 feet tall, weighing 200 pounds, with shoulder-length hair/dreadlocks and a black/gray patch beard. The male, who possibly goes by the name “D,” is believed to be approximately 50 years old. At the time of the incident, he was seen wearing all black clothing, with no visible tattoos, and Air Jordan 14’s (Ferrari) sneakers.

It is important for the public to note that hair styles, beards and moustaches are easily changed. Also, photographs do not always show the true complexion of a person, as it may be lighter or darker than shown in a photograph.

This is an ongoing, active investigation and anyone with information about this matter is urged to contact Prosecutor’s Office Homicide Task Force Detective Darius Singletary at 908-632- 0537, Sgt. Nick Veltre at 908-347-7330 or Linden Police Department’s Detective Nick Philippakos at 908-474-8530.

Tips can also be submitted anonymously by phone at 908-654-8477 or online at www.uctip.org; submission of tips made in this fashion that result in an arrest or indictment can be eligible for a reward of as much as $10,000 via the Union County Crime Stoppers.

