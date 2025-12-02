SPRINGFIELD, NJ — New Jersey based singer, songwriter and guitarist Dan Furnald performed on Sunday, Nov. 16, at Temple Sha’arey Shalom. The concert soon became a songfest with attendees singing, tapping, clapping and humming along with Furnald. As an additional bonus, the temple’s guitar-playing rabbi, Rav Uri Allen, accompanied Furnald in several duets. The audience was treated to a small portion of Furnald’s long and varied set list of music from the 1940s to the present day, including classic standards, ’50s, ’60s and ’70s pop, country folk rock and jazz.

Temple Co-President Bill Moesch said, “I never knew how much the attendees liked to sing along. Dan asked them for participation and the audience came through with enthusiasm. We all had a good time.”

Temple Sha’arey Shalom is a warm, inclusive Reform synagogue in Union County. Its worship is dynamic and engaging, with a focus on social justice and community building. For more information about Temple Sha’arey Shalom, call 973-379-5387 or email office@shaarey.org. Check out the website at https://shaarey.org and find it on Facebook at Temple Sha’arey Shalom.

