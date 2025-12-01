KENILWORTH, NJ — Savor loves when children read to him.

He’s Maryanne Garbowsky’s therapy dog and they come to the Kenilworth Public Library once a month. Young, reluctant or struggling readers are encouraged to attend the program. They get to read aloud for 15 minutes with Savor at their side. Children will learn to associate reading with the furry, non-judgmental listener and begin to view reading in a positive way. In time, the child’s reading ability and confidence can improve because they are practicing their skills.

Savor is 6 years old and came from Spain.

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

“He has a passport. He flew in from Barcelona. We did not change his name,” said Grabowsky, who explained that “savor” means “flavor” in Spanish.

Grabowsky loves dogs and working with children. She’s a retired teacher who taught students at college level. She gives lectures online.

“I don’t want children to be afraid of dogs,” she said.

Ariel, 11, is a sixth-grader from Kenilworth who wants a puppy. Her mom, Kathleen Estrella, said, “This is another way to read more with her favorite dog.” Ariel chose to read the graphic novel “Cat Kid.” Ariel likes books with pictures better than simply text.

Robin Koerner, coordinator of children’s services at the Kenilworth Public Library, said, “Graphic novels are very popular. It’s a different style of learning how to read.”

In agreement, Grabowsky said, “Even in college, they teach graphic novels.”

Estrella felt the program was very good. She said, “It definitely helped (Ariel) to read more and express. (Savor) is listening; that, she likes. I’ll get her an animal, so she reads more.”

Scarlet, 6, comes to the Kenilworth Public Library regularly to take out books. She read “My First Colors” to Savor.

“Excellent!” said Grabowsky, encouragingly. “You’re gonna get an A in class!”

Kiera, 12, read “Diary of a Wimpy Kid” to Savor.

“You read very well,” said Grabowsky.

Kingston, 8, comes to the Kenilworth Public Library every month to read to a dog. “He’s an animal lover,” said his mom, Ana Nazario. “He’s not a reader. He’s good at math.”

He chose to read “The Good Egg” to Savor, pausing every so often to pet him.

“Very good!” said Grabowsky.

After each child read to Savor, they gave him treats provided by Grabowsky.

Grabowsky enjoys presenting at The Kenilworth Public Library. She said, “They have one of the best organized programs.”

Koerner said, “We love having these programs and want them to be the best for our children.”

The next Read to a Dog program is Tuesday, Dec. 9, from 4 to 5 p.m.

To learn more about the Kenilworth Public Library, visit: https://kenilworthlibrary.org/.

By Maryanne Christiano-Mistretta

What do you feel about this? 0% Love 0% Funny 0% Wow 0% Sad 0% Angry