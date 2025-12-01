December 1, 2025

Author's Other Posts

Rotary Club chooses November Student of the Month UCL-RPK-Ayesha-Irshad-C

Rotary Club chooses November Student of the Month

November 26, 2025 0 9
Mountainside Restoration Committee to host holiday activities UCL-MNT-the-clauses-C

Mountainside Restoration Committee to host holiday activities

November 26, 2025 0 10
Shop local, celebrate big: Rahway invites the community to Small Business Weekend 

Shop local, celebrate big: Rahway invites the community to Small Business Weekend 

November 26, 2025 0 8
November and December holiday events in Summit 

November and December holiday events in Summit 

November 26, 2025 0 13

Related Stories

UCL-KEN-savor1-C

Savor gives a listening ear – and a wet nose! 

Maryanne Christiano-Mistretta November 26, 2025 0 4
UCL-UNI-reid-anderson

Union resident authors fairytale book about personality disorder

Maryanne Christiano-Mistretta November 26, 2025 0 299
UCL-RPK-Ayesha-Irshad-C

Rotary Club chooses November Student of the Month

David Jablonski November 26, 2025 0 9
UCL-UNI-wonderful-life-C

American Theater Group presents ‘It’s a Wonderful Life: A Live Radio Play’

Maryanne Christiano-Mistretta November 26, 2025 0 8
UCL-MNT-the-clauses-C

Mountainside Restoration Committee to host holiday activities

David Jablonski November 26, 2025 0 10
UCL-UNI-scott-mehno

Union resident’s holiday novel and book tour is underway

Maryanne Christiano-Mistretta November 26, 2025 0 9

LOCAL SPORTS

Summit and Governor Livingston football are among BCC division winners UCL-UC-BCC-winners2-C 1

Summit and Governor Livingston football are among BCC division winners

November 26, 2025 0 38
One final preview of the last Thanksgiving meeting of Roselle-Roselle Park football UCL-RPK-final-meeting-C 2

One final preview of the last Thanksgiving meeting of Roselle-Roselle Park football

November 26, 2025 0 35
Final Roselle vs. Roselle Park Thanksgiving Day game is set UCL-ROS-100th-game3-C 3

Final Roselle vs. Roselle Park Thanksgiving Day game is set

November 20, 2025 0 31
Summit football falls in sectional final 4

Summit football falls in sectional final

November 20, 2025 0 29