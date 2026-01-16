ELIZABETH, NJ — Manny Grova was officially sworn in as City Council president for the city of Elizabeth on Thursday, Jan. 1, marking a new chapter of leadership focused on collaboration, community safety and inclusive growth for the state’s fourth-largest city.

A longtime resident of Elizabeth and a practicing attorney, Grova brings deep institutional knowledge, legal expertise and a community-centered approach to his new role. As City Council president, he will continue advancing initiatives centered on public safety, economic revitalization and affordability, along with strong partnerships with residents, businesses and key stakeholders across the city.

“I look forward to continuing to work alongside Mayor (J. Christian) Bollwage, the administration and our city departments to move Elizabeth forward with collaboration and purpose. Thank you to everyone who makes Elizabeth such a strong and special community in which to live and work,” said Grova.

Throughout his service on the City Council, Grova has championed policies that balance growth with affordability, support small and local businesses, strengthen community policing and expand opportunities in education and workforce development. As council president, he plans to deepen collaboration between government, the private sector, nonprofit organizations and residents to ensure progress is shared across all neighborhoods.

Elizabeth is a city defined by its diversity, resilience and economic vitality. As a historic transportation and industrial hub with a growing innovation economy, Elizabeth continues to evolve while remaining rooted in strong neighborhoods, family-owned businesses and civic pride. Grova’s leadership reflects that balance, honoring the city’s history while working toward a safer, more affordable and more prosperous future for all who call Elizabeth home.

Photos Courtesy of City of Elizabeth

