Arthur L. Johnson girls basketball is off to a fine start

CLARK, NJ — One quarter of the girls basketball season is in and the Arthur L. Johnson High School Crusaders are proving worthy of the senior experience they returned from last year’s 15-11 success.

All five starters are back, they are all seniors and they are on their way to a special 2025-2026 campaign.

Arthur L. Johnson began the second full week of January perfect at 7-0 and leading the Mountain Division of the Union County Conference at 4-0. The Crusaders, who were scheduled to host Jonathan Dayton High School on Tuesday, Jan. 13, in their next Mountain Division clash, after press time, captured the first seven games all by double-digits and won them by an average margin of 25 points. The closest win was a 16-point decision against the Summit High School Hilltoppers to capture the Pete Tierney Memorial Holiday Tournament at Summit.

“We were planning on having this kind of success this year,” said 10th-year head coach Joe Marino. “It’s what we bring to the table that day. We have an eight-girl rotation that doesn’t skip a beat with the players we have coming off the bench.”

Arthur L. Johnson’s convincing 53-27 Mountain Division triumph at Governor Livingston High School on Thursday, Jan. 8, was the 100th win for Marino at Arthur L. Johnson, a tenure that began with the 2016-2017 season. That first season Marino led the Crusaders to the Mountain Division championship with an 8-2 league mark.

Marino has now won 254 games, including 154 during his tenure at Westfield High School, which included the 2008 Union County Tournament championship.

Arthur L. Johnson seniors include guard-forwards Alisia Hamm and Jordanna Tarentino, guards Elizabeth Fitzharris and Avery Forfa and forward Julia Lettini.

“We’re focusing a lot on our defense,” Marino said. “It’s based on our athleticism and ability to show multiple looks.”

Arthur L. Johnson is averaging 48 points a game and has been held under that average just once and only by a field goal.

“Our offense is based on what the opponents are giving us,” Marino said.

For the first time, Marino has all five of his starters returning.

Through the team’s first seven games, here’s what the production looked like:

Hamm was leading the Crusaders in scoring with 120 points.

“Alisia is a leader for us and she sees the floor well and is a heck of a shooter,” Marino said. “She also doesn’t shy away from getting in there and going up to grab a rebound.”

Tarentino was leading in rebounds with 64 and was second in scoring with 77 points.

“Jordanna is very quick and is a sparkplug for us on offense and defense,” Marino said. “She’s fast to move up to stop someone. She’s one of our toughest rebounders.”

Lettini was leading in blocked shots with 15, was third in rebounds with 37 and third in scoring with 51 points.

“Julia can score from the outside and inside and, with her, size has length,” Marino said. “She’s a great rebounder as well.”

Fitzharris was leading in assists with 38 and steals with 30 and had 40 points.

“Elizabeth is our quarterback,” Marino said. “She’s respected for her heart and motivation.”

Forfa had 22 points, 16 rebounds, 14 assists and nine steals.

“Avery is a speedster and our first player to shut down the opponent’s top scorer,” Marino said. “She’s a real leader on defense.”

Junior guard Clara Brighouse was second in rebounds with 39 and second in assists with 26 and had 38 points.

Sophomore forward Audrey Humphries was fourth in rebounds with 33 and had 18 points.

“The girls have been around awhile and can adjust on a button,” Marino said. “What’s best is that they all get along so well and take care of each other. They’ve been friends since they were little.

“The No.1 goal is to reach the lower levels in Clark and begin building there. These girls have been playing since the third grade and now these are the results of all of their time playing together.

“That’s the secret. It has to start at the lower levels.”

Arthur L. Johnson Crusaders girls basketball

2025-2026

Seniors (5):

Elizabeth Fitzharris

Avery Forfa

Alisia Hamm

Jordanna Tarentino

Julia Lettini

Juniors (2):

Clare Brighouse

Hailey DeChellis

Sophomores (4):

Audrey Humphreys

Sophia Brower

Giuliana Hamm

Payton Wray

Freshman (1):

Jillian McMahon

Arthur L. Johnson Crusaders girls basketball

2025-2026 schedule-results

Thursday, Dec. 18 (H) Arthur L. Johnson 53, Elizabeth 30 – Mountain Division

Saturday, Dec. 20 (H) Arthur L. Johnson 51, Oak Knoll 31 – Mountain Division

Tuesday, Dec. 23 (H) Arthur L. Johnson 51, Summit 32 – Mountain Division

Monday, Dec. 29 (N) Arthur L. Johnson 61, Morris Knolls 19 – Pete Tierney HT at Summit

Tuesday, Dec. 30 (A) Arthur L. Johnson 46, Summit 30 – Pete Tierney HT at Summit

Tuesday, Jan. 6 (H) Arthur L. Johnson 70, Roselle Park 44

Thursday, Jan. 8 (A) Arthur L. Johnson 53, Gov. Livingston 27 – Mountain Division

Tuesday, Jan. 13 Jonathan Dayton – Mountain Division

Thursday, Jan. 15 Linden, TBA – Mountain Division

Tuesday, Jan. 20 at Elizabeth, 4:15 p.m. – Mountain Division

Thursday, Jan. 22 at Oak Knoll, 5 p.m. – Mountain Division

Friday, Jan. 23 at Scotch Plains–Fanwood, 4 p.m.

Tuesday, Jan. 27 at Summit, 6 p.m. – Mountain Division

Thursday, Jan. 29 at Caldwell, 4 p.m.

Saturday, Jan. 31 Union Catholic, noon

Tuesday, Feb. 3 Governor Livingston, 5:30 p.m. – Mountain Division

Thursday, Feb. 5 at Jonathan Dayton, 5:30 p.m. – Mountain Division

Saturday, Feb. 7 at Linden, 1 p.m. – Mountain Division

Tuesday, Feb. 10 Hillsborough, 5:30 p.m.

Thursday, Feb. 19 Kent Place, 5:30 p.m.

Joe Marino, Roselle Class of 1977, coaching record at Arthur L. Johnson

2016-2017: (10-13) – UCC-Mountain Division champions

2017-2018: (8-18)

2018-2019: (13-13)

2019-2020: (10-14)

2020-2021: (5-6)

2021-2022: (12-12)

2022-2023: (8-14)

2023-2024: (12-11)

2024-2025: (15-11) – 1-1 in UCT and CJG2

2025-2026 so far: (7-0)

Totals: (100-112)

Photos Courtesy of Joe Marino

