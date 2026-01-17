January 17, 2026

Author's Other Posts

Clark teachers recognized as New Jersey Department of Education Exemplary Educators UCL-CLK-exemp-educs

Clark teachers recognized as New Jersey Department of Education Exemplary Educators

January 15, 2026 0 1
Elizabeth’s City Council president is sworn in UCL-ELZ-manny-grova2-C

Elizabeth’s City Council president is sworn in

January 15, 2026 0 8
The Theater Project presents a free staged reading of a new play UCL-CRN-lynn-aylward-C

The Theater Project presents a free staged reading of a new play

January 15, 2026 0 10
Roselle Public Schools spreads cheer at annual Senior Citizens Holiday Breakfast UCL-ROS-senior-break1

Roselle Public Schools spreads cheer at annual Senior Citizens Holiday Breakfast

January 8, 2026 0 11

Related Stories

UCL-CLK-exemp-educs
1 minute read

Clark teachers recognized as New Jersey Department of Education Exemplary Educators

David Jablonski January 15, 2026 0 1
UCL-CLK-ALJ-girls-bbal1-C
5 minutes read

Arthur L. Johnson girls basketball is off to a fine start

JR Parachini January 15, 2026 0 8
UCL-ELZ-manny-grova2-C
2 minutes read

Elizabeth’s City Council president is sworn in

David Jablonski January 15, 2026 0 8
UCL-CRN-theater5-C
3 minutes read

The Cranford Theater reopens and has much excitement to offer in 2026! 

Maryanne Christiano-Mistretta January 15, 2026 0 11
UCL-CRN-caldwell5-C
3 minutes read

Caldwell Parsonage hosts an open house

Maryanne Christiano-Mistretta January 15, 2026 0 12
UCL-UNI-gabriel-ramos-C
3 minutes read

Vauxhall Library focuses on community, continuing with great programming in 2026

Maryanne Christiano-Mistretta January 15, 2026 0 15

LOCAL SPORTS

Arthur L. Johnson girls basketball is off to a fine start UCL-CLK-ALJ-girls-bbal1-C 1

Arthur L. Johnson girls basketball is off to a fine start

January 15, 2026 0 8
A preview of the Union County Tournament wrestling championship UCL-CRN-wrestlers-C 2

A preview of the Union County Tournament wrestling championship

January 15, 2026 0 29
Roselle Park High School girls basketball is off to 5-1 start UCL-RPK-girls-bball1-C 3

Roselle Park High School girls basketball is off to 5-1 start

January 8, 2026 0 40
Union High School boys basketball wins at Cranford UCL-UNI-boy-bball-wins2-C 4

Union High School boys basketball wins at Cranford

January 8, 2026 0 26