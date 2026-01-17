CRANFORD, NJ — The Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day of Service 2026 will be sponsored by the Cranford Clergy Council and the Interfaith Human Relations Committee on Monday, Jan. 19, from 3 to 5 p.m., at First Presbyterian Church of Cranford, on the corner of Miln Street and Springfield Avenue.

There will be a contactless “Drive Up and Drop Off” of the following items:

wrapped/bagged sandwiches for St. Joseph’s Soup Kitchen and Food for Friends of Rahway;

diapers/wipes – Raphael’s Life House, El Centro and Family Promise;

new socks, gloves, hats – Elizabeth Coalition, Bridges Outreach;

pantry items for Cranford Family Care;

Women’s Sanitary Products – Family Promise, Raphael’s Life House;

children’s pajamas – size newborn to 5T – for Moms Helping Moms; and

hygiene kits – trial size shampoo, body wash, deodorant, toothbrush-paste, razor, shaving cream, body wipes, socks – Bridges Outreach.

There will be a table at the curb outside of Bates Hall at First Presbyterian Church of Cranford. Pop your trunk and someone will be there to take it out.

Especially in these difficult times, the Rev. King would expect us to make it a day on, not a day off.

