CLARK, NJ — Laura Holcomb, special education teacher at Carl H. Kumpf Middle School, and Jacqueline Headrick, a mathematics teacher at Arthur L. Johnson High School, were recently recognized by the New Jersey Department of Education as Exemplary Educators of the Year through the 2025 New Jersey Exemplary Educator Program. Headrick retired at the end of last school year.

According to the New Jersey Department of Education Website, “Each year, the New Jersey Department of Education invites public school districts (including charter schools) to participate in the Exemplary Educator Recognition Program. The goal of this program is to identify outstanding educators for special recognition. A state certificate of recognition is given out to each candidate that is selected as an Exemplary Educator.”

The program seeks to identify exemplary educators who are “valued by their school community and have exhibited strong knowledge and skills, an inspiring presence, and a clear vision for quality teaching and learning.” They have demonstrated “exceptional teaching and leadership abilities” and have had a “positive impact on students, colleagues and the school community.”

Photo Courtesy of Christine Casale Broski

About the Author David Jablonski Editor View All Posts

