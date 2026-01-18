RAHWAY, NJ — Roosevelt Elementary School has announced the creation of a new, school-wide recognition program, the Teddy Trailblazer Award. This monthly award will celebrate students who consistently embody the school’s core values and demonstrate outstanding positive leadership for their peers.

The Teddy Trailblazer Award is designed to highlight a student’s commitment to carving a positive path for others. The name itself combines the warmth and gentle nature of a teddy bear with the pioneering spirit of a “trailblazer” who stays on track for success.

Starting this year, Roosevelt Elementary will recognize two students from each grade level monthly who demonstrate excellence in the school’s Three Tracks for Success:

Respectful: Students who treat others with courtesy, listen to different opinions and care for school property.

Responsible: Students who complete tasks on time, do their best work and consistently adhere to school expectations.

Kind: Students who actively help others, show empathy and ensure all peers feel included.

“The Teddy Trailblazer Award is more than just a certificate; it’s a commitment to recognizing the quiet, day-to-day choices our students make that build a strong, supportive school community,” said Principal Leslie Septor. Vice Principal Maria Hennessy added, “We believe that, by celebrating these positive role models, we empower all students to step up and lead with character.”

Faculty and staff are encouraged to submit nominations by the 15th of every month, using their professional judgment to identify students who shine across these three critical tracks for success. The first set of winners were celebrated and recognized on Thursday, Oct. 30, with the presentation of a certificate and a special treat, and multiple photo opportunities.

