LINDEN, NJ — Linden Public Schools marked a historic milestone on Thursday, Dec. 11, as more than 30 educators, technology leaders and administrators from across New Jersey joined district and city officials for a first-of-its-kind celebration recognizing Linden as an Apple Distinguished District.

The day unfolded as a vivid showcase of student creativity and districtwide innovation, featuring student-produced livestreams connecting four schools, guided Apple-integrated classroom tours and an in-depth question-and-answer session with student media teams. Together, these moments offered visitors a rare, behind-the-scenes look at the digital learning ecosystem powering one of New Jersey’s most diverse and forward-thinking school districts.

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

Linden Public Schools officially earned the Apple Distinguished District designation on Tuesday, Sept. 16, after Soehl Middle School became the final school among the district’s 11 buildings to receive individual Apple Distinguished School status. With all schools achieving recognition, the district qualified for the rare districtwide honor – solidifying Linden’s 13-year Apple journey as a fully realized, systemwide model of innovation, creativity and technology-driven learning.

Superintendent Atiya Y. Perkins said the distinction reflects both a long-term vision and the collective commitment of students, teachers and administrators.

“This is more than a milestone. It is a message,” Perkins said. “It says that a large, diverse, urban district like Linden can lead on a global stage and that our students are fully capable of innovating, creating and achieving at the highest levels.”

At 8:30 a.m., that message came alive as the spotlight shifted to Linden’s students. A districtwide, student-produced livestream launched from the brand-new Tiger Media Studio at the high school, with live segments rolling out from McManus and School No. 8, before visitors headed into technology-rich classrooms at Soehl. The celebration culminated at School No. 1 with part two of the live broadcast – a dynamic, student-led question-and-answer session with visiting educators that put student voice at the center of the Apple experience.

A Broadcast powered by students, watched across the district, state

The celebration began at 7:45 a.m. inside the district’s new TV studio, where student directors, anchors, camera operators and audio engineers prepared to launch a polished 20-minute broadcast streamed to every school in the district – and to educators tuning in from across New Jersey. In the audience were superintendents and technology leaders from 10 school districts, representatives from the Apple Education team, members of Linden’s Vanguard instructional technology team and district administrators.

Before going live, Supervisor of Instructional Technology and CTE Joseph Scaldino welcomed the packed, colorful studio crowd and shared an overview of the district’s Apple journey, followed by remarks from Perkins, Principal Charles Koonce, Mayor Derek Armstead, board member Brianna Armstead and board President Marlene Berghammer.

Board member Brianna Armstead, speaking on behalf of the Board of Education, anchored her remarks in gratitude and collective commitment: “Linden Public Schools being recognized as an Apple Distinguished School District is a testament to their hard work and dedication… put into our students each and every day.”

Lights, camera, action

When the countdown clock hit zero, the studio lights lifted and the broadcast went live at 8:30 a.m., charged with electric energy.

Linden High School junior co-anchors Jeffrey Wilkins, Alexandra Vazquez and Victoria Vito guided viewers through the morning, moving seamlessly between Perkins’ on-air remarks and a districtwide Apple innovation video featuring all 11 schools. From there, the anchors pitched the program to a live segment inside School No. 8’s Podcast Room, followed by a student-run broadcast from McManus Middle School’s Tiger News TV Studio, where students go live every Friday morning.

Back in classrooms across the district, students gathered in assemblies and watch-parties to cheer on their peers. When the final segment returned to the studio, the room erupted with applause, high-fives and bright smiles – a celebration not just of a broadcast, but of a moment that showcased the very best of Linden’s student-driven innovation.

Showcasing innovation across three schools

What viewers saw on screen – the smooth transitions, crisp audio and coordinated live feeds – was the product of weeks of planning and expert technical guidance. Technology teacher Howard Schultz, architect of Linden’s multi-site livestream system, worked behind the scenes to integrate the broadcast capabilities of the high school, School No. 8, McManus Middle School and School No. 1. His work ensured that students were not simply participants in the broadcast but its full creative force.

Schultz’s vision allowed the district to demonstrate, in real time, the seamless connectivity that Apple technology has made possible across all 11 schools. The result was a broadcast that felt more like a professional newsroom production than a typical school event – a testament to both the district’s infrastructure and the students’ mastery of it.

At School No. 8, visitors saw the elementary students and their instructors in action in the school’s podcast room, where the young podcasters produce weekly episodes using Apple tools to help tell their stories. Moments later, the livestream shifted to McManus, where the Tiger News TV Studio came alive with students coordinating cameras, graphics and live narration as confidently as a seasoned production team.

For many visiting educators, the middle school broadcast underscored the district’s belief that digital literacy begins early – and that students thrive when they are trusted to lead. Several guests remarked that Linden’s alignment from elementary to middle to high school reflects a rare, well designed digital learning ecosystem.

Innovation in action at Soehl Middle School

After the broadcast, educators and district leaders traveled to Soehl Middle School, where three classroom doors opened to reveal Apple-integrated lessons in full motion. Students worked collaboratively on iPad devices, used Apple Pencil to annotate texts and diagrams, coded animations in Swift Playgrounds and created multimedia projects blending research, design and creative expression.

Visitors moved from room to room, watching students explain their thinking, demonstrate their workflows and articulate how Apple tools deepen their understanding. Teachers shared how the district’s one-to-one initiative, launched in 2013, had not only improved engagement but transformed instruction itself.

As one visiting superintendent observed, “This isn’t just technology use. This is technology integration… purposeful, seamless and tied directly to learning.”

A powerful finale at School No. 1

The celebration reached its final stop at School No. 1, where the live broadcast resumed. Twenty-one student journalists and production team members from the high school, McManus and School No. 1 led a lively question-and-answer session with visiting educators and technology teachers. The students fielded questions about editing, workflow, broadcasting and creative decision-making, speaking with confidence and clarity about their roles.

For many guests, this was the defining moment of the day: students teaching adults, demonstrating not just what technology can do, but what students will do when they are given the tools, training and trust to lead.

District leaders described the School No. 1 segment as “the heartbeat of the celebration” – the moment when the purpose of becoming an Apple Distinguished District came fully into view: equipping students to lead, create and innovate in ways that prepare them for any path they choose.

With the final livestream complete, the day’s events circled back to the deeper story behind Linden’s achievement – a journey shaped by long-term vision, bold leadership and an unwavering belief in student potential. The speakers who opened the celebration offered powerful insight into how Linden reached this milestone and why it matters.

A journey 12 years in the making

Scaldino gave visitors the historical context behind the recognition: “We started in 2013. We went one-to-one K–12 and never looked back. All of our students are using devices… We really hone in on creativity and ingenuity.”

Scaldino emphasized that earning a districtwide Apple designation requires years of planning, teacher development, curriculum redesign, operational precision and a belief that every student deserves access to world-class digital tools.

A studio built for the future

Principal Charles Koonce placed the district’s transformation into a broader vision for student opportunity. Standing inside the Tiger Media Studio, he described the space not as an add-on but as a catalyst: “When you walk into this room, you feel like you’re in a CNN or BET studio. This is what it’s about: setting the stage for students to let their creativity and academic knowledge flourish on a high level.”

Innovation seen through a community lens

Offering a citywide perspective, Mayor Derek Armstead connected technology to possibility: “I’m awfully proud… It’s a testament to who we are as a city. When you come to Linden, you can go anywhere in the world.”

His remarks underscored the larger narrative of the day: Apple recognition is not just about devices; it is about opening doors, expanding potential and ensuring Linden students have every opportunity to pursue competitive colleges, creative industries and emerging digital careers.

A celebration of shared leadership

Board member Brianna Armstead highlighted Perkins’ leadership as instrumental and acknowledged the contributions of assistant superintendents, principals, teachers, instructional coaches and support staff across all 11 schools – the network of professionals who turn a districtwide vision into daily classroom reality.

By Michael A. Wattkis, public information officer

About the Author David Jablonski Editor View All Posts

What do you feel about this? 0% Love 0% Funny 0% Wow 0% Sad 0% Angry