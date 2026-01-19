UNION COUNTY, NJ — Known for its family-friendly communities and convenient proximity to Manhattan, Union County was facing a tough but common challenge. Flexible plastic films continued showing up in the waste stream, despite New Jersey’s statewide ban on single-use plastic bags.

Stuart Newman, chief of the Bureau of Recycling and Planning for Union County, knew the county needed a simple, scalable solution. He found the solution with Trex Co. and its NexTrex Grassroots Movement, a nationwide initiative that empowers municipalities and organizations to serve as collection hubs for recyclable polyethylene plastic film.

“The decision to start the program was easy,” said Newman. “It’s simple to run, and even with the bag ban in place, it immediately proved its value.”

NexTrex is a material sourcing initiative created by Trex Company, the world’s largest manufacturer of wood-alternative decking and residential railing. Each year, Trex uses more than 320 million pounds of recycled plastic in the making of its world-famous composite decking products, which are made of as much as 95% recycled and reclaimed materials. To date, the company has diverted more than five billion pounds of plastic film from landfills and waterways, making it one of the largest recyclers of PE film in North America.

A practical solution to a persistent problem

Flexible plastic films such as grocery bags, shrink wrap, shipping pouches and cereal box liners are notoriously difficult to recycle curbside because they can jam sorting machinery. Instead, these materials must be separated and processed using specialized equipment – making programs such as NexTrex essential to keeping them out of the waste stream.

“Plastic bag bans are an important step, but they simply aren’t enough to address the volume of plastic film that communities still encounter,” said Stephanie Hicks, Materials and Recycling Programs manager for Trex. “The NexTrex program fills that critical gap by giving municipalities a practical, turnkey way to keep this material out of landfills and put it to meaningful second use. Communities like Union County show just how powerful local engagement can be when residents are given a simple, effective solution.”

Through the NexTrex Grassroots Movement, partners such as Union County are equipped to serve as plastic collection sites in their communities. Trex provides signage, collection guidelines, baling support, logistics coordination and compensation for collected material, making it a viable source of ongoing funding for business operations or community initiatives.

Local engagement, measurable impact

Union County joined the NexTrex Grassroots Movement in late 2022. Since then, with participation from area residents, municipal public works departments, schools and local organizations, the county has collected and contributed 28.96 tons of acceptable plastic film to Trex – diverting material that would have previously been destined for landfills.

“The reality is that most of the plastic film we’re collecting now was previously going into the waste stream,” explained Newman. “This program has been a real boon for all involved. It’s easy to implement, easy to promote and free to run.”

To encourage community participation, the county publicized its involvement and initiatives through area media outlets, distributed large collection bags to local entities and established two roll-off collection points in Elizabeth and Scotch Plains. Residents and organizations can drop off recyclable materials at their convenience, and once enough film is accumulated – typically 20,000 to 40,000 pounds – Trex arranges for pickup and transportation to the company’s manufacturing facility in Winchester, Virginia. There, the film begins a new life as long-lasting, low-maintenance, eco-friendly Trex decking.

A model for other municipalities

For Newman, the biggest surprise has been the sheer volume of plastic they’ve collected – averaging nearly 10 tons per year.

“With more than 28 tons of plastic waste diverted since the start, this program has strengthened our sustainability efforts, reduced what goes to our waste-to-energy facility and increased community engagement,” he said. “Any material we can take out of the waste stream and give a second life is a home run.”

Union County’s experience demonstrates what’s possible when local governments commit to sustainability, partner with responsible corporate leaders and actively engage their residents. By embracing the NexTrex Grassroots Movement, the county has transformed a once-overlooked waste stream into a powerful driver of environmental progress.

“Union County’s efforts highlight how everyday recycling actions can add up to a powerful collective impact,” added Hicks. “That’s exactly what the NexTrex program is designed to achieve, and we hope their example inspires more communities to join the movement.”

For more information about the NexTrex Grassroots Movement, contact recycle@trex.com or visit NexTrex.com.

