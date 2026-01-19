January 19, 2026

Company provides recycling solution for Union County, diverts 29 tons of plastic waste

Company provides recycling solution for Union County, diverts 29 tons of plastic waste

Student innovation showcased in historic Apple Distinguished District Celebration

Student innovation showcased in historic Apple Distinguished District Celebration 

Roosevelt Elementary launches 'Teddy Trailblazer Award' to honor student leaders

Roosevelt Elementary launches ‘Teddy Trailblazer Award’ to honor student leaders

Clark teachers recognized as New Jersey Department of Education Exemplary Educators

Clark teachers recognized as New Jersey Department of Education Exemplary Educators

LOCAL SPORTS

Arthur L. Johnson girls basketball is off to a fine start

Arthur L. Johnson girls basketball is off to a fine start

A preview of the Union County Tournament wrestling championship

A preview of the Union County Tournament wrestling championship

Roselle Park High School girls basketball is off to 5-1 start

Roselle Park High School girls basketball is off to 5-1 start

Union High School boys basketball wins at Cranford

Union High School boys basketball wins at Cranford

