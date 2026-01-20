January 20, 2026

Patel receives 2026 Volunteer of the Year Award

Patel receives 2026 Volunteer of the Year Award 

January 15, 2026
Company provides recycling solution for Union County, diverts 29 tons of plastic waste

Company provides recycling solution for Union County, diverts 29 tons of plastic waste

January 15, 2026
Student innovation showcased in historic Apple Distinguished District Celebration

Student innovation showcased in historic Apple Distinguished District Celebration 

January 15, 2026
Roosevelt Elementary launches 'Teddy Trailblazer Award' to honor student leaders

Roosevelt Elementary launches ‘Teddy Trailblazer Award’ to honor student leaders

January 15, 2026

LOCAL SPORTS

Arthur L. Johnson girls basketball is off to a fine start

Arthur L. Johnson girls basketball is off to a fine start

January 15, 2026
A preview of the Union County Tournament wrestling championship

A preview of the Union County Tournament wrestling championship

January 15, 2026
Roselle Park High School girls basketball is off to 5-1 start

Roselle Park High School girls basketball is off to 5-1 start

January 8, 2026
Union High School boys basketball wins at Cranford

Union High School boys basketball wins at Cranford

January 8, 2026