KENILWORTH, NJ — Kenilworth’s yearlong celebration of America’s 250th Anniversary in 2026 will kick off with a Gala Dinner on Thursday, Jan. 29, from 6 to 10 p.m., at Angelo’s Steak House, 104 N 10th St., Kenilworth.

The five-course sit-down dinner, hosted by the Kenilworth AmRev250 Committee, will feature a choice of three entrees plus selected appetizers, penne vodka, salad and dessert. Coffee, tea and soda are included in the $65 cost of the dinner and there will be a cash bar. Music will be performed by acoustic singer/songwriter Michael Montemurro. For details/reservations, call 908-709-0434 or 908-902-8123 by Friday, Jan. 23, as seating is limited. Payment, in the form of cash or check, may be made at the borough Clerk’s Office, where entrée selections will be recorded and tickets issued.

The Jan. 29 dinner is among many community events being planned by the Kenilworth AmRev250 Committee, comprising a cross-section of residents organized by the borough of Kenilworth, in partnership with the Kenilworth Historical Society. Committee meetings are at the Kenilworth Senior Center on the third Tuesday of each month at 7 p.m. If interested in serving on the committee, hosting an AmRev250 event, being an AmRev250 sponsor, purchasing a custom-designed 250th anniversary commemorative challenge coin and/or banner or assisting/participating in another way, call 908-709-0434 or visit the borough Clerk’s Office.

Kenilworth Am/Rev250 activities planned thus far include the Gala Kickoff Dinner on Thursday, Jan. 29; a Wine Tasting at LaGriglia on Thursday, Feb. 26; an Afternoon Tea with a guest speaker presenting the role of women during the American Revolution on Saturday, May 2; a Kenilworth Walking Tour led by historian Walter Boright – date to be announced; a Bicycle Parade on Saturday, May 16; a Juneteenth Celebration and program at the Oswald J. Nitschke House on Saturday, June 6; a Grand Fireworks Display on Sunday, June 28; a Cornhole Tournament on Friday, Sept. 25 – and many more. For more information/details, call 908-709-0434.

