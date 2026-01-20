LINDEN, NJ — The Multilingual Learners Department, with the leadership of Director Danie Orelien, remains committed to ensuring that no child or family in Linden faces the winter without warmth, comfort and care.

This year marked the second Multilingual Learners Department’s Winter Coat Drive and Distribution Event, which welcomed 134 families and distributed more than 300 cold-weather essentials, including coats, gloves, scarves, boots, hats and blankets, to families throughout the community.

According to Orelien, the Winter Coat Drive is just one of many services offered through the Lincoln Public Schools Welcome Center, made possible by the dedication and compassion of the Multilingual Learners Department staff, other LPS departments and community partners.

“We must lead by example, protect our families, uplift our neighbors and reflect the values that make Linden a strong, compassionate, inclusive community,” Orelien said.

Supervisors Ross and Miguelez agreed: “Together, we didn’t just distribute coats, we shared warmth, dignity and hope, one family at a time.”

The department extends heartfelt gratitude to everyone who donated. These vital items were collected during a month-long, districtwide drive, with donation boxes placed in every school building and generous support from local businesses and community partners who stepped up when it mattered most.

Photos Courtesy of Danie Orelien

About the Author David Jablonski Editor

