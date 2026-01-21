UNION, NJ — The township of Union officially launched its year-long 250th Anniversary celebration of the United States on Saturday, Jan. 10, at the DMK Black Box Theater. The kickoff event featured a premiere screening of the national TV program, “Travels with Darley: Union County Revolutionary Road Trip,” drawing a large and enthusiastic crowd of residents and history buffs.

The event saw a fantastic turnout, filling the theater with community members eager to see their local history on the national stage. Following the screening, the audience participated in an engaging question-and-answer session with a panel of experts, including the show’s creator and host, Darley Newman, as well as esteemed historians Jonathan Mercantini of Kean University, Wanda M. Lundy of Union Theological Seminary and Rachael Goldberg of Liberty Hall Museum.

The screening served as the first of many events planned to commemorate the nation’s 250th anniversary and highlight the township’s unique role in American history.

“A very special thank you to Darley Newman and her film crew for coming to the township of Union and Union County,” said Mayor Patricia Guerra-Frazier. “We are so proud to showcase local sites such as the Caldwell Parsonage, the Liberty Hall Museum and many more.”

As the celebration continues, residents are encouraged to pick up a “250th Anniversary Calendar of Events” to stay informed about upcoming activities and commemorative gatherings scheduled throughout the year.

The program was made possible through grants from the New Jersey Historic Trust and the Preserve New Jersey Historic Preservation Fund, with additional support from local sponsors.

For more information on upcoming 250th Anniversary events, visit uniontownship.com.

