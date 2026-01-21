MOUNTAINSIDE, NJ — At Imagine, A Center for Coping with Loss, the physical environment is an essential part of the support process. The staff at Imagine have intentionally worked to create warm and welcoming spaces where participants can feel comfortable and safe. Recently, that space was made even brighter through the hands-on compassion of the team at Wiss and Company LLP.

Organized by Wiss’s assurance partner and former Imagine board Chairperson Diana Miller, a dedicated team of colleagues participated in a day of service at Imagine’s Mountainside Center. Together, they rolled up their sleeves to ensure that the children and teens who walk through Imagine’s doors are met with a space that reflects how much they are valued.

The volunteers focused their efforts on two of the center spaces: the Teen Support Group Room and the Memory Hall. By assembling new furniture for the teens and meticulously painting frames for the Memory Hall – where those who have died are honored and remembered – the Wiss team helped ensure that Imagine’s spaces are warm and welcoming for all who enter.

“We are so grateful to everyone from Wiss who showed up and worked so hard,” said Kristin Imbimbo, Imagine’s Mountainside program and partnership manager. “They helped us accomplish so much, from updating our teen room to the vital painting and updates needed around the center. We deeply appreciate community partners who show up for us, helping to create the safe spaces our participants need as they seek community following the loss of someone close to them.”

Miller shared this about Wiss’s ongoing support of Imagine: “Supporting organizations like Imagine, A Center for Coping with Loss, is an important part of who we are at Wiss. Clean Up Day was a meaningful opportunity for our team to give back to the communities where we live and work, and we’re proud to support Imagine’s mission in ways that create lasting, positive impact so that no child ever grieves alone. Service and community engagement are core to our culture and we’re grateful for the chance to contribute alongside such a dedicated and amazing organization.”

This partnership highlights the profound impact that occurs when community members and local businesses invest not just their resources, but their time and care into the community. For the staff at Imagine, the invaluable contribution of the Wiss team is a testament to the enduring bond between their firm and Imagine’s mission.

Photo Courtesy of Valerie Stierhoff

About the Author David Jablonski Editor View All Posts

What do you feel about this? 0% Love 0% Funny 0% Wow 0% Sad 0% Angry