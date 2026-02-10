SUMMIT, NJ — City staff presented their requests for the 2026 Capital Budget at the Preliminary Capital Budget Workshop meeting at City Hall on Wednesday, Dec. 10.

“This meeting is part of the lengthy process we go through every year to develop the municipal operating budget,” said City Administrator and CFO Tammie Baldwin. “At the meeting, department heads presented their wish list for the next budgeting year, which can include requests for new equipment, vehicles, road projects, repairs to city buildings or infrastructure, and more.”

As Baldwin explained at the meeting, the next steps in the budget development process include a review and discussion of proposed requests during January and February 2026 by the Finance Committee and Capital Projects Committee. These committees will work to evaluate and finalize the capital budget plan before Baldwin presents the introduced budget at a council meeting in April 2026.

The presentation from the Capital Budget Workshop meeting is now available on the budget page of the city website.







