RAHWAY, NJ — Roosevelt Elementary School has announced the continued success and expansion of its innovative “Happy Cart” program, a mobile snack station that is proving to be a powerful vehicle for hands-on, real-world learning and school-wide inclusion.

The “Happy Cart” remains a bright spot for the school’s dedicated staff, offering sweet treats and snacks delivered right to their doors. However, its most profound impact is on the students who operate it.

“The Happy Cart is a dynamic, living classroom,” said Roosevelt Principal Leslie Septor. “It’s not just about delivering snacks; it’s about delivering confidence. Our students are actively developing essential life skills, applying classroom lessons in a practical setting and building incredible social connections with our staff.”

By managing the mobile station, students are engaging in critical, transferrable skills that extend far beyond the school day. Operating the Happy Cart gives students the chance to practice things like social skills and teamwork.

The program is a cornerstone of Roosevelt Elementary’s commitment to equity and inclusion. It is specifically designed to empower students with diverse needs and abilities by providing a supportive, engaging, and highly visible role within the school community.

“This initiative truly honors the diverse needs of all our students,” said teacher Michelle Perez. “The Happy Cart creates a meaningful platform where our students are seen as valued contributors. They aren’t just learning skills, they are strengthening the social fabric of our entire school,” said teacher Tania Gartland.

The “Happy Cart” is reinforcing Roosevelt Elementary’s mission to foster a positive, supportive and equitable environment where every student has the opportunity to thrive. The continuing success of the program serves as an inspiring example of how simple, creative initiatives can lead to profound growth for students and a happier, more cohesive school community for all.

Photo Courtesy of Colleen Kurdyla







About the Author David Jablonski

