Independence Day comes early at Nomahegan Park

CRANFORD, NJ — Many gathered early to watch the fireworks in Cranford.

It was only 5 p.m. on Wednesday, July 2, and they had a few hours to go, but Cranford residents wanted to score the best spot. Four Cranford friends – Isabella Destefano, Olivia Russomanno, Makayla Werner and Annie Cartnick – said they get together to watch the Cranford fireworks every year. They’ve been doing this for the past four years.

“It’s our favorite thing,” said Destefano. “Now we’re in college. We like to lay down on the blanket to watch the fireworks.”

Rachel Hajjar was there with her sons, Ryan and Jackson, her friends and their children. She said, “There are lots of great food trucks. And soccer tattoos for the kids.”

Erica Brown, of Cranford, was seeing the Cranford fireworks for the first time and was absolutely ready to wait in the heat. “It’s exciting,” she said.

Brown was planning to try Cousin’s Maine Lobster.

Deborah Hand came up from Georgia to visit for the weekend. “I’m originally from New Jersey,” she said. “It’s wonderful coming back. I love the diversity.”

Paul Havrilla and Mark Schwartz, of Cranford Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 335, were there distributing poppies and flags to increase patriotic spirit. They were also promoting their flag exchange program. Worn and torn flags could be exchanged for a new 3-foot by 5-foot flag.

The Cranford Public Library was there with its mobile library. Library assistant Julian Gifo said, “We go out and extend to the community.”

Ma & Pa’s Tex Mex BBQ was one of the vendors selling non-alcoholic pina coladas inside a pineapple. Owner Ashley Anderson said they have a restaurant in Mt. Laurel.

Fou de Frites was a food truck that has been in business since May. Their Belgium Friz is their specialty, doubled fried. They use international sauces. The food truck is owned by Laura Flatley and based in Tinton Falls.

Her husband, Marty Flatley, said, “I’m behind the scenes. This is her dream and it’s great seeing it come into fruition.”

Hadez Food Truck features BBQ meats. Eli Curry is the head cook. Ronajah Chapman is the manager. She said the best thing about the business is their customer service.

“We are very connected with our customers,” said Chapman. “Our customer service is very up there.” They keep photos of customers on the side of their truck.

“We get food out quickly and it tastes good,” said Curry.

Their big seller is oxtail tacos.

Gustosa was offering Venezuelan street food. Tequeros, which is a cheese stick, is a popular item for which they are known. Last summer, they won first place in Jersey Eats – an event that features the state’s top restaurants, bakeries, food trucks, spices and sauces – for their grilled picanha.

Owner Alejandra Delgado started the food truck in 2016. They used to do home deli and party events.

Other food trucks included Bada Bing Bites, Eat My Franks, Sweet Concessions, Wetzel’s Pretzel’s, So Delicious Ice Cream and Il Forna A Legna Pizza.

There was also a DJ playing a variety of music.

Photos by Maryanne Christiano-Mistretta