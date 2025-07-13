Township announces Hall of Fame nominations deadline

UNION, NJ — The township will celebrate the amazing people who have left a lasting mark on the township of Union Public Schools community. If you know someone whose contributions, kindness or leadership have made a real difference, nominate them for the TUPS Hall of Fame.

Your nomination helps us tell their story and honor the impact they’ve had on our entire community. The deadline is Friday, Aug. 1.

The alumni, notable contributors and retired staff represent the following elements, as reflected in best practices from a range of institutions:

Core Criteria for Induction

Distinguished Achievement and Professional Excellence The nominee should have attained notable accomplishments in their profession or field of endeavor, demonstrating achievements that go beyond ordinary career success and are recognized by peers or the public. Achievements should often be recognized at a national or international level, or have had a significant, lasting impact. Positive Influence and Leadership The candidate must have demonstrated leadership, integrity, and a high degree of character in their professional and personal life. Their influence should extend beyond their immediate professional sphere, affecting positive change in their community, alma mater, or society at large. Service and Contribution Significant contributions to their community, profession, or alma mater through public service, volunteerism, or philanthropy are often considered essential. Impactful involvement in community leadership or service projects strengthens a candidate’s case for induction. Role Model Qualities The nominee should embody the institution’s values and mission and serve as a role model for current students and alumni. Evidence of high ethical standards, perseverance, and dedication is critical. Time Since Graduation The candidate may be considered after a minimum of 5-10 years after graduating from Union High School.

This criterion ensures that induction into the Hall of Fame is reserved for alumni whose achievements, character, and service truly set them apart and reflect positively on the institution.

For more information, see TUPS Hall of Fame Nomination Form.