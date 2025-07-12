Two UCNJ leaders are selected for the Aspen Institute’s Rising Presidents Fellowship  

CRANFORD, NJ — The Aspen Institute College Excellence Program announced on Tuesday, June 17, that Vice President of Student Development Dr. Demond Hargrove and Vice President for Academic Affairs Dr. Sara Lacagnino at UCNJ Union College of Union County, NJ, are two of 40 leaders selected for the 2025-26 Aspen Rising Presidents Fellowship. Rigorously selected from among more than 120 applicants, fellows will learn from – and apply to their own contexts – lessons from more than a dozen years of Aspen research about how to lead an institution to higher and more equitable levels of student success.

Many sitting community college presidents plan to retire in the next decade, creating an opportunity for college trustees and system heads to select leaders who have the skills and knowledge to achieve better outcomes for students. Aspen Presidential Fellows represent the next generation of diverse college leaders, including by institution and geography, representing 19 states and ranging from small rural to large urban colleges. The fellows will work closely with highly accomplished community college presidents and thought leaders over ten months to learn from field-leading research, examine demographic and labor market conditions in their communities, assess student outcomes at their colleges, and advance a clear vision for excellent outcomes for all their students while in college and after they graduate.

“Our research on excellent colleges reveals that they have a few big things in common: They have presidents who focus on a few large-scale reforms that transcend enrollment and completion goals and centrally focus on whether graduates are set up to succeed in the next stage of their lives – either the world of work or at a university where they aim to earn a bachelor’s degree,” said Josh Wyner, executive director of the College Excellence Program. “This cohort of fellows is clearly committed to advancing student success and has the talent to lead transformational reforms. We are really looking forward to our year with them in the fellowship and bringing their talents into our alumni network.”

“On behalf of the UCNJ community and as a previous Aspen Presidents Fellow, I want to congratulate Dr. Hargrove and Dr. Sara Lacagnino for being selected for the Aspen Rising Presidents Fellowship. Both fellows display an unwavering commitment to student success and this recognition is a testament to their leadership” said UCNJ President Margaret M. McMenamin.

Rising Presidents Fellows are chosen based on their commitment to student success, the extent to which they exhibit the characteristics of excellent presidents revealed in research and interest in pursuing a college presidency within five years of completing the fellowship. As Aspen Presidential Fellows, they join a network of more than 430 forward-thinking peers – 197 of whom are sitting college presidents – who are applying concrete, grounded and innovative strategies to meet student success challenges at their colleges.

The Aspen Rising Presidents Fellowship is made possible by the generous support of the Burton Family Foundation, Charles and Lynn Schusterman Family Philanthropies, College Futures Foundation and the Mellon Foundation.

Photo Courtesy of Margaret M. Ortuso