Roosevelt Elementary hosts successful family movie night fundraiser

RAHWAY, NJ — Roosevelt Elementary School recently hosted a successful family movie night fundraiser to support the PBIS program. Positive Behavioral Interventions and Supports is a school-wide framework that helps students develop positive behaviors and learn in a safe environment.

Transforming the school cafeteria into a cozy movie theater, the event featured a screening of “Inside Out 2.” Popcorn was provided for each child, with additional treats available for purchase to enhance the movie-going experience and contribute to the fundraising efforts.

“We were thrilled to host this family movie night,” said counselor Lori Poulos. “It was a fantastic opportunity for our school community to come together, enjoy quality time together, and support initiatives that directly benefit our students.”

Proceeds from the movie night will go directly back to the students as prizes and events planned by the PBIS team.

Photos Courtesy of Colleen Kurdyla