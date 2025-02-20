Boys basketball to wrap up 88th annual boys basketball UCT this weekend

UNION COUNTY, NJ — Four high schools trying to make history on a college basketball court in Union.

That was and is the case this week, as the four boys basketball heavyweights in Union County seek to hoist another trophy on Sunday, Feb. 23.

The 88th annual boys basketball Union County Tournament, the longest-running county tournament in the state of New Jersey, was to continue Tuesday night, Feb. 19, at Kean University’s Harwood Arena in Union when fourth-seeded Elizabeth High School took on top-seeded Plainfield High School in the event’s initial semifinal clash.

The second semifinal, also to be contested at Kean, features third-seeded and defending champion Union Catholic High School going up against second-seeded Roselle Catholic High School on Thursday, Feb. 20, at 7 p.m.

The final is scheduled for Sunday, Feb. 23, at Kean at a time that was not yet disclosed as of press time.

Elizabeth, which began the week with a record of 16-5 and is guided by veteran head coach Phil Colicchio, split Union County Conference–Watchung Division regular season games with Plainfield. Elizabeth ​beat Plainfield, 59-57, at home on Thursday, Dec. 19, in the season-opener for both, while Plainfield defeated Elizabeth, 67-51, at home on Saturday, Jan. 18.

Plainfield, state-ranked in the same way as Elizabeth, began the week at 21-3.

Last year, Union Catholic reached the final for only the third time and for the first time since 1986. The first time was 1982.

In last year’s championship game, Union Catholic bested two-time defending champion Roselle Catholic, 66-56, to claim its first Union County crown. The Vikings are guided by longtime head coach James Reagan Jr.

Roselle Catholic, now led by second-year head coach Todd Decker, has been in the last six finals, winning four of them for all four of its county crowns.

Plainfield last won the UCT in 2012 for only the fourth time and the first time since 1979. That was also the last year the Cardinals reached the final.

Elizabeth, which is tied with St. Patrick’s of Elizabeth with the most titles at 21, has not won the crown since 2004. Since then, the Minutemen have only reached the final in 2009 and for the first time under Colicchio in 2022. Colicchio is a 1984 Elizabeth graduate.

Colicchio guided Linden High School to UCT championships in 2001, 2007 and 2015. Linden in 2015 is the last public school team to win the UCT. The Tigers defeated Roselle Catholic, 60-56, in that year’s championship game at Kean.

In Union County Conference–Watchung Division play this season, Roselle Catholic swept Union Catholic. On Saturday, Jan. 4, in Scotch Plains, Roselle Catholic won, 45-41. On Tuesday, Jan. 28. in Roselle, Roselle Catholic prevailed, 63-61.

Roselle Catholic began the week at 19-5 and Union Catholic at 15-8.

Plainfield and Roselle Catholic ended up sharing the UCC’s Watchung Division title this season, both finishing 10-2 and having split against each other. Plainfield defeated Roselle Catholic, 70-54, at Plainfield on Thursday, Jan. 9, and then Roselle Catholic beat Plainfield, 73-69, at Roselle Catholic on Saturday, Feb. 1.

2025 UCT boys basketball

Seeds: 1-Plainfield. 2-Roselle Catholic. 3-Union Catholic. 4-Elizabeth. 5-Westfield. 6-Linden. 7-Scotch Plains–Fanwood. 8-Union. 9-Oratory Preparatory. 10-Rahway. 11-Hillside. 12-Arthur L. Johnson. 13-Summit. 14-Cranford. 15-New Providence. 16-Roselle. 17-Jonathan Dayton. 18-Governor Livingston.

Preliminary round

Monday, Feb. 10

Oratory Preparatory 64, Roselle 42 – at Oratory Preparatory

Union 60, Jonathan Dayton 40 – at Union

Summit 59, Arthur L. Johnson 38 – at Arthur L. Johnson

Cranford 62, Hillside 57 – at Hillside

Scotch Plains–Fanwood 68, Governor Livingston 29 – at Scotch Plains–Fanwood

Rahway 69, New Providence 50 – at Rahway

First round

Thursday, Feb. 13

Union 51, Oratory Preparatory 39 – at Union

Westfield 58, Summit 36 – at Westfield

Linden 71, Cranford 48 – at Linden

Rahway 54, Scotch Plains–Fanwood 50 – at Scotch Plains–Fanwood

Quarterfinals

Saturday, Feb. 15

At Thomas Dunn Sports Center

Plainfield 66, Union 32

Elizabeth 64, Westfield 47

Union Catholic 80, Linden 61

Roselle Catholic 90, Rahway 65

Semifinals

Tuesday, Feb. 18

At Kean University

4-Elizabeth vs. 1-Plainfield

Thursday, Feb. 20

At Kean University

3-Union Catholic vs. 2-Roselle Catholic, 7 p.m.

Finals

Sunday, Feb. 23

At Kean University

Semifinal winners