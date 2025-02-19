Valley Road School hosts Colonial Job Fair

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

CLARK, NJ — On Friday, Jan. 17, ​fifth-grade students at Valley Road Elementary School participated in a Colonial Job Fair as the culmination to their social studies unit on Colonies. Organized by fifth-grade teachers Jessica Zerella, Alyssa Englert and Colleen MacNamara, the students stepped back in history to emulate apprentices and master artisans of the Colonial times.

To prepare for the event, students researched a profession from Colonial times. Students then created a project explaining the job’s importance, qualifications, responsibilities, and location. Students dressed in clothing from the time period, brought in props and explained their professions to those that attended the fair. Student professions included blacksmith, hatter, apothecary and printmaker, among many others. Parents and other classes were invited to attend to learn more about these professions. During the fair, the students performed a traditional colonial dance to add to the atmosphere and authenticity of the event.

“This is a classic fifth-grade event the students and families look forward to,” said Zerella. “Having learned the history in class, it really brings the project full circle to see the students dress up and take on the roles they have researched. Watching history come to life is the most exciting part of social studies learning!”

Photos Courtesy of Christine Casale Broski