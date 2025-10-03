CRANFORD, NJ — It’s become a tradition in Cranford.

Each year, the Cranford Historical Society hosts its Fall Festival, consisting of vendors, crafts and activities for children, and guided tours of the Crane-Phillips House Museum, located at 124 N. Union Ave. in Cranford.

Charles “Chuck” Goodfellow, treasurer of the Cranford Historical Society, said the event helps more people get to learn about Cranford.

Julie Sakowicz, of Kenilworth, came with her son, Patrick, 7. She said, “My son is obsessed with all things history and loves visiting the historical home.”

Her friend, Carol Baroudy, of Scotch Plains, was there with her son, Daniel, 5. She said, “I love being in a community.”

Grace McLear is the owner of Cat Willow Creations. She has been selling handmade crochet items for the past two years. Items include bags, hats, coasters and seasonal items. McLear has an Etsy page, sells at many fairs and teaches classes at YarnStormers in Cranford.

Peggy Pazdrow is an animal lover who has a hobby making handmade pet mats, bags, purses and tote bags. The money she raises is used to support different rescue groups.

Ellen Goodlander makes needle-felted whimsical creations. She said, “I’ve always done arts and crafts. I started during the pandemic. It’s a fiber art. I fell in love with it.” Custom dogs and cats are her most popular items. She participates in fundraisers for the American Lab Rescue.

Jessie Gaeta makes potholders. She began during the pandemic.

Julian, 13, has been making homemade dog treats since he was 9. Twenty percent of this year’s proceeds will go to Raptor Trust in Stirling, an unincorporated community and census-designated place in Long Hill Township, Morris County. Each year, he donates to a different charity. He tests the treats by letting his dog, Basil, sample them.

Amy Wallace, of Cranford, was back again with her Good Vibes VW Photo Booth Bus. The bus, made in 1976, is now 50 years old. She was playing retro music, such as The Partridge Family. Attendees were able to have their photos taken inside the bus, free of charge. But Wallace was taking donations to help support the fight against Alzheimer’s disease.

“We like to spread good vibes,” she said.

The Cranford Historical Society was founded in 1927 by a group of Cranford citizens committed to preserving the unique history of the special place. The society is a non-profit educational organization dedicated to educating the public through special events and school programs, building the collections and archives and furthering public awareness of the importance of Cranford’s history.

To learn more about The Cranford Historical Society, visit www.cranfordhistoricalsociety.org.

Photos by Maryanne Christiano-Mistretta

