KENILWORTH, NJ — Kenilworth Public Library’s Children’s Department offers the following programs and events for October.

Weekly Programs

Bingo For Children: Mondays, October 6,13, 20 and 27, from 6:30 to 7 p.m. Bingo games for children ages 3 and older.

Lap Sit: Tuesdays, Oct. 14, 21 and 28, from 10:30 to 10:50 a.m. Interactive stories and songs for ages newborn to 2 years old.

Saturday Lap Sit: Saturday, Oct. 18, from 10:30 to 11 a.m. Interactive stories and songs for ages newborn to 2 years old.

PJ Story Time: Tuesdays, October 7, 21 and 28, from 6:30 to 7 p.m. Children are welcome to attend this story time program dressed in their pajamas and bring along a favorite stuffed animal. For ages 3 and older.

Toddler Time: Wednesdays, Oct. 1 and 22, from 10:30 to 10:50 a.m. Interactive stories and activities for ages 2 to 3.

Saturday Toddler Time: Saturday, Oct. 13, from 10:30 to 11 a.m. Interactive stories and activities for ages 2 to 3.

Fun Friday Crafts: Fridays, Oct. 13 and 17, from 3:30 to 4 p.m. For ages 4 to 9. Registration is required for each individual craft one week prior to each craft.

Special Events

Registration is required for all special events. Kenilworth residents may register one week prior to each event. Out-of-town residents may register two days prior to each event, space permitting.

To register, call the library at 908-276-2451 or visit 548 Boulevard.

Lego At The Library: Thursdays, Oct. 2 and 30, from 3:30 to 4 p.m. For ages 4 to 12. Build with Lego bricks and design your own creations. Registration is not required.

Boogie Woogie Babies: Tuesday, Oct. 7, from 10:30 to 11 a.m. Interactive musical program will be presented by Tiffany Taylor for ages newborn to 4. Registration is required.

Yoga Story Time: Wednesday, Oct. 8, from 10:30 to 11 a.m. Join us for stories and yoga poses for the youngest listeners and their caregiver. This program will be presented by certified yoga instructor Heather Valente. For ages 2 to 5.

Diwali Celebration: Thursday, Oct. 9, from 4 to 5 p.m. For ages 6 to 12. Join for an interactive demonstration of the ancient Hindu art form of Rangoli. Children will have an opportunity to participate in this event. This program will be presented by Purvi Shah. Registration is required. Space is limited. Kenilworth residents may begin to register on Thursday, Oct. 2. Out-of-town residents may begin to register on Tuesday, Oct. 7, space permitting. To register, call the library at 908-276-2451 or visit 548 Boulevard.

Read To A Dog: Tuesday, Oct. 14, from 4 to 5 p.m. For early beginning readers and those who are learning to read. Young, reluctant or struggling readers are encouraged to register for this program and read aloud for 15 minutes with a certified therapy dog, Savor. Children will learn to associate reading with a furry, non-judgmental listener and begin to view reading in a positive way. Through time, the child’s reading ability and confidence can improve because they are practicing their skills. Registration is required. Readers may register for a 15-minute visit.

Special Event Story Time: Tuesday, Oct. 14, from 6:30 to 7 p.m. For ages 3 to 8. Join for a special story time featuring local children’s author Tara Tomczyk. Children will listen to the author read her new book, “Oh No, Rosco!,” and participate in a craft related to the story. At the conclusion of this event, the author will provide a book-signing for anyone who would like to purchase a copy of the book.

Exploration Stations: Wednesday, Oct. 15, from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. For ages 1 to 4. Join for a Toddler Sensory Play experience. This program will be presented by Esu Tedino. Registration is required. Space is limited. Kenilworth residents may begin to register on Wednesday, Oct. 8. Out-of-town residents may begin to register on Saturday, Oct. 11, space permitting. To register, call the library at 908-276-2451 or visit 548 Boulevard.

Italian American Heritage Month Celebration: Thursday, Oct. 16, from 7 to 8 p.m. For ages 4 to adult. Join for an evening featuring traditional Italian music, dance and costuming. Enjoy live music, including an interactive tarantella dance lesson. This event will be presented by D-Italia Programs. This program has been made possible by funds from The Union County Office of Cultural & Heritage Affairs, a partner of the New Jersey State Council on the Arts. Registration is required. To register, call the library at 908-276-2451 or visit 548 Boulevard.

Oktoberfest Celebration: Tuesday, Oct. 21, from 7 to 8 p.m. Celebrate the season of “Oktoberfest,” with this interactive program celebrating German heritage. Participants will enjoy songs sung in German and English, traditional dancing and the playing of varied musical instruments. This program is recommended for ages 4 to adult. This program will be presented by Richard Stillman. This program has been made possible by funds from the Union County Office of Cultural & Heritage Affairs, a partner of the New Jersey State Council on the Arts.

Registration is required. To register, call the library at 908-276-2451 or visit 548 Boulevard.

Halloween Magic Show: Thursday, Oct. 23, from 7 to 8 p.m. For ages 4 to adult. Join for an exciting and interactive magic show. This program will be presented by Joe Holiday. Children are invited to wear their Halloween costume to this event. Registration is required. To register, call the library at 908-276-2451 or visit 548 Boulevard.

Good Tyme String Band: Wednesday, Oct. 29, from 10:30 to 11 a.m. Children are welcome to wear their Halloween costumes to this event. All ages are welcome to attend and enjoy foot-tapping, knee-slapping banjo music.

Six Week Cursive Handwriting Workshop: Beginning on Tuesday, Sept. 30, from 5 to 6 p.m. Learn to write in cursive. Children who are currently attending fourth and fifth grade are welcome to register for this six-week program. Children must be available to attend all six weeks. Registration is required.

Adult Programs

Paper Pals: Join on Monday, Oct. 7, from 6 to 7:30 p.m., and Tuesday, Oct. 21, from 2 to 4 p.m., for the card-making group. You don’t need any paper crafting experience to join the fun.

Yarnies: Join on Thursdays, Oct. 2, 9 and 23, from 2 to 4 p.m., and on Oct. 30, from 6 to 8 p.m. You don’t need any crafting experience to enjoy these creative explorations. Feel free to bring a project to work on. Watch demonstrations of knitting, crocheting and weaving.

Spin-A-Yarn: Join on Tuesday, Oct. 28, from 5 to 7:30 p.m. Bring your spinning wheel or drop spindle and create beautiful yarns. If you don’t have a wheel, you are still welcome to join to learn about spinning.

Weave with us: Join for weaving on Monday, Oct. 6, from 5 to 7:30 p.m. Join and enjoy the company of fellow weavers. Bring your portable loom. Beginners are welcome. This event is open-house style.

