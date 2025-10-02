MOUNTAINSIDE, NJ — On Sunday, Sept. 28, New Jersey state residents joined hands as dedicated volunteers of the global non-profit organization Dr. Shri Nanasaheb Dharmadhikari Pratishthan, undertaking a Adopt-A-Park cleanup drive in collaboration with the Department of Parks and Recreation at W R Tracy Drive, Mountainside. This cleanliness drive by DSNDP drew 37 volunteers in Union County who collected 33 big bags of trash of approximately 495 pounds of waste.

In alignment with the motto “Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam” – The world is one family – DSNDP has aimed to foster a brighter future by advocating for cleanliness drives in collaboration with the U.S. government by undertaking nationwide cleanliness drives since July 2022. These activities are executed with the guidance of the founders of the organisation, Dr. Shri Appasaheb Dharmadhikari and Dr. Shri Sachindada Dharmadhikari.

In New Jersey, as a part of the nationwide cleanliness drive program, DSNDP has accomplished 69 cleanliness drives, engaging 685 volunteers, who have relentlessly worked for 1,186 volunteer hours, collecting 589 bags of trash, resulting in effective disposal of 8835 pounds of waste.

Within the North America continent, DSNDP continues to collaborate with 19 states and 80 cities across the United States for nationwide cleanliness drives including 24 different programs such as Adopt-Highway/Park/Beach/ Street/ River etc. During these cleanliness drives, DSNDP has successfully engaged 3,905 volunteers, actively collecting 58,560 pounds of trash, resulting in significant cost savings for the government. The organization has received accolades from various state and county governments in the form of 67 certificates and 97 signboards within the nation.

On Saturday, June 28, DSNDP celebrated the successful completion of 500 Green Drives across the United States and Canada with a large-scale environmental initiative in New York and New Jersey. Cleanliness drives and tree conservation programs were organized at 30 landmark locations across Manhattan, Brooklyn and Queens in New York and three other counties in New Jersey. These programs drew the participation of more than 300 dedicated volunteers, who contributed 474 hours of service and collected nearly 2,400 pounds of trash while also supporting tree conservation efforts.

For more information, visit https://www.dsndp.com.

Photos Courtesy of Prashant Badgujar

