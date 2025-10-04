MOUNTAINSIDE, NJ — In celebration of World Space Week, the Union County Board of County Commissioners invites residents to visit Trailside Nature and Science Center in Mountainside for an engaging Space Day adventure, featuring a variety of special programs, crafts and activities designed for children ages 6 and older. The event will take place on Saturday, Oct. 4, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

“Fall is a wonderful time to get outside and enjoy the changing seasons with family and friends. Trailside’s special Space Day programming will be a day that is out of this world and filled with extraordinary activities that the whole family will love,” said Commissioner Chairperson Lourdes M. Leon. “I encourage everyone who enjoys having fun and learning about the wonders of the universe to visit Trailside during this event.”

The Space Day programming will include:

11 a.m. – Space Explorer Laser Light Show – Experience dazzling laser animations set to popular music, exploring the structure of the solar system and the ways lasers enhance our understanding of the universe. All participants will receive a glow bracelet before the show.

Noon to 2 p.m. – Solar Viewing – weather permitting, visitors will have the opportunity to join members of the Amateur Astronomers Inc. for a special solar viewing in front of the Trailside Visitor Center.

1:30 p.m. – Life on the Space Station – Speaker Paul Cirillo will lead this engaging discussion about outer space, showcasing the latest astronomical images from observatories both on and off the Earth. Cirillo is a member of the NJ Astronomical Association, which operates the largest public observatory in New Jersey. He is also a volunteer outreach “ambassador” for NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory. His easy style of communication allows a diverse audience to better understand the wonders of the universe.

2:30 p.m. – Guided Walk on the Solar System Trail – Participants will embark on a half-mile walk, where each step represents a million miles in space, and enhance their understanding of our solar system using audio guides.

Guests are welcome to visit the front lobby for free crafts and giveaways with a space theme. A modest fee will apply to some programs, and pre-registration is required. To register or for more information, visit ucnj.org/trailside.

In addition to Space Day, Trailside’s Fall Workshop Series will continue throughout the fall season, running from Thursday, Oct 2, through Saturday, Dec. 6, and will offer nature-themed classes for toddlers, families, adults, and seniors. These include Toddler Time sessions, an Adult Wellness Series and a Senior Nature Walk series.

The Toddler Time Series, for adults with children aged three and under, meets on Thursdays at 9:30 a.m. and Saturdays at 9:30 or 11 a.m. for two sessions. Young visitors can have fun while learning about ring-tailed rascals, minibeasts, nocturnal neighbors, fall leaves, turkeys and snakes and turtles, to name a few.

The Adult Wellness Series, for adults 18 and older, runs throughout the fall season. Workshops include Acrylic Painting with a nature theme, Sound Bowls sessions that surround the participant with the healing vibrations of sound and energy, and Forest Bathing Nature Walks, where adults can experience the Japanese practice, “Shinrin-yoku,” and immerse themselves in nature to quiet their minds and relieve stress.

The Senior Nature Walk Series, for participants ages 55 and older, meets on Fridays from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. These guided walks, led by a Trailside naturalist, highlight a different topic each week. Themes include Solar System Walk, Migratory Bird Walk at Oak Ridge Park, Autumn Tree I.D., History of the Deserted Village, Lenape Native Americans and Owls of New Jersey.

Union County’s annual Mineral, Gem and Jewelry Show returns to Trailside on Saturday, Nov. 8, and Sunday, Nov. 9, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The NJ Mineralogical Society and Trailside partner up for a great weekend event. The event is a great opportunity for visitors to shop for minerals, jewelry, fossils and gemstones from around the world, and purchase unique holiday gifts. Additionally, there will be activities for children. Admission to this event is free.

For more details on Space Day and all events featured in Trailside’s Fall Workshop series, visit ucnj.org/trailside or call 908-789-3670.

Photos Courtesy of Sayni Perez Arellano

