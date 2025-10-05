LINDEN, NJ — The Linden Public Library, 31 E. Henry St., Linden, has announced the lineup of adult programs for October:

De-Stress Test: Wednesday, Oct. 8, at 6:30 p.m. Join in a relaxing evening with coloring, music, puzzles, games, snacks and more.

New Jersey Paranormal: Wednesday, Oct. 15, at 6:30 p.m. Join in an exciting talk from New Jersey Paranormal about their work as paranormal investigators. See clips from their investigations and the tools of the trade.

Morning Makers Craft Club: No Sew Fabric Pumpkins: Thursday, Oct. 16, at 10 a.m. Join to create your own no sew fabric pumpkin. All materials will be provided. Space is limited. Advance registration is required. Registration opens Wednesday, Oct. 1.

Trivia: Tuesday, Oct. 21, at 7 p.m. Come test your knowledge and win prizes with a game of trivia.

Adult Craft Club: No Sew Fabric Pumpkins: Wednesday, Oct. 22, at 6:30 p.m. Join to create your own no sew fabric pumpkin. All materials will be provided. Space is limited. Advance registration is required. Registration opens on Wednesday, Oct. 1.

Project B.E.S.T. Vision Screening: Thursday, Oct. 23. Registration required. To register, call 908-298-3830.

Introduction to Mango Languages: Friday, Oct. 24, at 3 p.m. Want to learn a new language, but don’t know where to start? Join to learn about Mango Languages, a free language learning platform offered by the library. Consider signing up for our Mango Languages Challenge beginning Saturday, Nov. 1.

Art Appreciation for Adults: Vincent Van Gogh: Wednesday, Oct. 29, at 6:30 p.m. Join to learn about impressionist painter Vincent Van Gogh and create a Van Gogh-inspired painting of your very own. Space is limited. Advance registration is required. Registration opens Wednesday, Oct. 1.

In addition to these, movies will be Tuesdays and Thursdays at 1 p.m. For the full listing of movies, visit the website or call. Chair Yoga will be every Tuesday at 10 a.m. and Project Healthy Bones every Wednesday at 10 a.m.

All programs are presented free of charge. Space is limited, so advance registration is recommended. To register for events, go to LindenLibrary-NJ.gov/events or call 908-298-3830. For more information on these or other programs, call or visit the website at LindenLibrary-NJ.gov.

The Linden Public Library is pleased to announce our lineup of children’s and teen programs for October:

Children

Lego Club: Monday, Oct. 6, at 4 p.m.

Children’s Clay Club: Tuesday, Oct. 14, at 4 p.m.

Eyes of the Wild Animal Program: Wednesday, Oct. 15, at 4 p.m. Come for the Eyes of the Wild Animal Program, where you will see real animals and learn fun facts about them as well. Registration is required.

Robotics: Saturday, Oct. 18, at 1 p.m.

Minecraft: Scarecrow Building: Monday, Oct. 20, at 4 p.m.

Children’s Halloween Craft Club: Tuesday, Oct. 21, at 4 p.m.

Children’s Chess Club: Wednesday, Oct. 22, at 4 p.m.

Boom Buckets: Monday, Oct. 27, at 4 p.m.

Children’s Halloween Party: Wednesday, Oct. 29, at 4 p.m.

Teen

Apple Cider Sugar Scrub: Monday, Oct. 6, at 4 p.m.

Robotics: Saturday, Oct. 18, at 1 p.m.

Mini Pumpkin Painting: Monday, Oct. 27, at 4 p.m.

In addition to these, Terrific Toddlers Story and Playtime will be every Wednesday from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. One in Math is every Saturday from 11 a.m. to noon. Check the website for more information.

All programs are presented free of charge. Space is limited, so advance registration is recommended. Go to LindenLibrary-NJ.gov/events call 908-298-3830 to register. For teen events, go online, call or email yalibrarian@lindenpl.org to register. For more information on these or other programs, call or visit the website at LindenLibrary-NJ.gov.

