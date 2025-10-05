SPRINGFIELD, NJ — The Springfield Free Public Library, 66 Mountain Ave., Springfield, will be offering the following events for the month of October.

Leaf and Learn – Color Walk, on Monday, Oct. 6, at 3 p.m., for prekindergartners. No registration is required.

Leaf and Learn – Fall is My Favorite Color, on Monday, Oct. 6, at 4 p.m., for kindergarten through fifth grade. No registration is required.

Teen Horror Movie Night – “A Quiet Place,” on Monday, Oct. 6, at 6:30 p.m., for ages 13 to 18. Teens relax and snack while watching “A Quiet Place.” No registration is required.

Nintendo Noons, on Tuesday, Oct. 7, at 3 p.m., and Tuesday, Oct. 21, at 3 p.m., for ages 10-18. Group gaming on the library Nintendo system and big screen. No registration is required.

Marine Science STEM with Rutgers, on Wednesday, Oct. 8, at 3:30 p.m., for fourth- through eight-graders. Participants develop observational and critical thinking skills while participating in a hands out marine science themed activity. Registration is required on Eventbrite at https://ExplorersDeepRutgersSpringfield.eventbrite.com.

Teen Dungeons and Dragons, on Wednesday, Oct. 8, at 6 p.m., for ages 13 to 18. Registration is required on Eventbrite at https://TEENDDSFPL.eventbrite.com.

Boogie Woogie Babies, on Friday, Oct. 10, at 10:30 a.m., for children ages 6 months to 2½ years. This is a fun and lively dance program. Come and get your “Boogie Woogie” on at The Springfield Library. No registration is required.

Moon Meteors with Pearl Observatory, on Sunday, Oct. 12, at 2 p.m., for kindergarten through fifth grade. Children younger than 10 must be accompanied by an adult. Moon, meteors and more! Touch real meteorites, learn about different locations on the moon and make a model of the moon. Registration is required on Eventbrite for children at https://MoonMeteors.eventbrite.com.

Lego Challenge, on Tuesday, Oct. 14, at 3:15 p.m., for ages 6 to 11. Children younger than 10 must be accompanied by an adult. No registration is required.

Teen Black Light Paint and Sip, on Wednesday, Oct. 15, at 6 p.m., for ages 12 to 18. Teens create a painting that glows under black light. Springfield residents only. Registration is required at https://sfplblacklight.eventbrite.com.

Kiwico Bubbling Cauldron, on Friday, Oct. 17, at 3:30 p.m., for kindergarten through fourth grade with an adult. A Halloween-themed STEM kit that allows children to create a spooky, bubbling cauldron using a chemical reaction between citric acid and colored baking soda, activated by a hidden pump system. Springfield residents only. Registration is required on Eventbrite for children at https://bubblingcauldron.eventbrite.com.

Leaf and Learn – Pumpkin Painting, on Monday, Oct. 20, at 3 p.m., for prekindergarteners. Registration is required on Eventbrite at https://PumpkinPaintingPrek.eventbrite.com.

Leaf and Learn – Pumpkin Painting, on Monday, Oct. 20, at 4 p.m., for kindergarten through fifth grade. Registration is required on Eventbrite at https://PumpkinPaintingAllie.eventbrite.com.

Eerie Elementary, on Monday, Oct. 20, at 6:30 p.m., for first grade and older. Children younger than 10 must be accompanied by an adult. Join for a read-aloud of Chapter One from Book 1 in the “Eerie Elementary” book series. Then learn how to make quicksand. Registration is required on Eventbrite for children at https://EerieElementarySFPL.eventbrite.com.

Scratch Coding with Arrayscape – Beginner Level, on Wednesday, Oct. 22, at 6:30 p.m., for third through eighth grade. Have fun while learning block scratch coding. Registration is required on Eventbrite at https://scratchcodingbeginner.eventbrite.com.

Mad Science Halloween Spooktacular, on Thursday, Oct. 23, at 3:45 p.m., for kindergarten through fifth grade. Children younger than 10 must be accompanied by an adult. Participate in a Halloween themed, hands-on project with Mad Science. Springfield residents only. Registration is required at https://HalloweenSpooktacularMadScienceSFPL.eventbrite.com.

Spooky Story Time and Stuffing, on Monday, Oct. 27, at 6:30 p.m., for ages 4 to 8. Listen to a seasonal story and stuff your own Frankie squishy. Springfield residents only. Registration is required on Eventbrite at https://FrankieStoryStuffing.eventbrite.com.

National First Responders Day: Paw Patrol Storytime, on Tuesday, Oct. 28, at 3:30 p.m. Listen to a Paw Patrol Story and meet some local first responders. No registration is required.

Crafts with Chloe – Halloween Ceramics Painting, on Tuesday, Oct. 28, at 3:30 p.m., for third grades and older. Children younger than 10 must be accompanied by an adult. Paint your own Halloween-themed ceramics. Registration is on Eventbrite for children only at https://craftchloehalloween.eventbrite.com.

Tab Escape Room, on Wednesday, Oct. 29, at 3:30 p.m., for ages 10 to 18. Use your mental skills to solve puzzles and escape. Registration is required on Eventbrite at https://TABescaperoom.eventbrite.com.

Magic of Ed Smoot, on Wednesday, Oct. 29, at 6:30 p.m., for all ages. Best for ages 5 and older. Children younger than 10 must be accompanied by an adult. Magician Ed Smoot returns to the library with some Halloween comedy magic. No registration is required.

Scratch Coding with Arrayscape – Beginner/Intermediate Level, on Wednesday, Oct. 29, at 6:30 p.m., for third through eighth grade. Have fun while learning block scratch coding. Registration is required on Eventbrite at https://ScatchCodingSFPL2.eventbrite.com.

Creepers and Crawlers, on Thursday, Oct. 30, at noon, for newborns to two years of age. Halloween-theme music and story time for toddlers. Wear your costumes. No registration is required.

