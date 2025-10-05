LINDEN, NJ — It’s not just a lecture. It’s not just a tribute show. It’s a musical history lesson.

Ruben Castillo, a multi award-winning, internationally recognized Elvis Presley Tribute Artist, is the mastermind behind “ELVIStory.” During the 90-minute program at the Linden Free Public Library, Castillo – dressed as Elvis, and never breaking character – guides the audience through a two- to three-year timespan reflecting on the United States and world history, pop culture and what was going on in Elvis’ own life during that time. In between the lessons, Castillo performs an Elvis song significant with the year. His wife, Patricia Castillo, runs the sound.

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

“Aloha and Beyond” is the second part of the ’70s segment of “ELVIStory,” covering 1973 to 1977. Castillo opened up the show with “Burning Love.”

His high-energy performance and spot on delivery immediately won over the audience. All seats were filled, mostly with women.

In 1973, Roe vs. Wade was passed. There was a gas shortage. And popular movies were “The Exorcist” and “American Graffiti.” In Elvis culture, he had just finalized his divorce to Priscilla Presley. “Elvis: Aloha from Hawaii” was broadcast all over the world via satellite.

Castillo then sang “Fever,” as he handed out red scarves to the female audience members. After the song, his wife, Patricia, playfully joked, “He’s available for rent.”

In 1974, Nixon resigned and Patty Hearst was kidnapped. Popular movies included “The Godfather Part II” and “Blazing Saddles.” “Carrie,” by Stephen King, was one of the most popular books of the year. And Muhammad Ali knocked out George Foreman. In Elvis culture, Presley had a new girlfriend – Linda Thompson.

Castillo quizzed the audience to see who knew the most about Elvis. The winner received a hardcover book on Elvis.

In 1975, President Gerald Ford was shot at twice, the first time by Lynette “Squeaky” Fromme, a former Charles Manson Family member. In pop culture, “Jaws” was the movie everyone went to see. And in Elvis culture, Presley began gaining weight due to prescription drug use. He took up racquetball to take off weight.

Castillo continued teaching – and singing – up until Elvis’ final year, 1977. Speaking of Presley’s death was the first time Castillo broke character all evening. It was emotional hearing Castillo talk about Elvis Presley’s fiancé, Ginger Alden, finding him in the bathroom – he died of a heart attack – and his daughter, Lisa Marie, calling for her daddy.

The highlights of the evening were powerful versions of “Hurt” and “Unchained Melody.”

Helen Diamond, of Cranford, saw Castillo perform twice. She said, “He does a nice presentation and he’s cute.”

Her husband, Fred Diamond, wasn’t an Elvis fan, but he did enjoy Castillo’s ‘ELVIStory.” He said, “This guy is very entertaining. He’s knowledgeable and very interesting. I’m learning about Elvis.”

To learn more about “ELVIStory,” visit: https://www.elvistory.com/.

Photos by Maryanne Christiano-Mistretta

What do you feel about this? 0% Love 0% Funny 0% Wow 0% Sad 0% Angry