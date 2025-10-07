UNION COUNTY, NJ — The Union County Board of County Commissioners and the Rutgers Master Gardeners of Union County invite residents to take advantage of their free Gardening Helpline, a trusted local resource for advice on gardening, landscaping, and plant care. Staffed by trained Master Gardener volunteers, the helpline is available by phone at 908-654-9852 and email atmastergardeners@ucnj.org to answer a wide range of horticultural questions. Residents can also visit the Master Gardeners headquarters, located at 151 Grant St., Berkeley Heights.

“The Master Gardeners Helpline provides valuable support to residents all across Union County who need guidance on caring for their gardens and houseplants, combining expert advice with human connection,” said Union County Commissioner Chairperson Lourdes M. Leon. “Whether it’s identifying pests, improving soil or learning when to plant, our volunteers make it easier for residents to find answers and succeed in their gardening efforts. They’re also available by email, making this resource accessible and convenient for everyone.”

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

The Master Gardeners Helpline can assist with a variety of gardening inquiries, including identifying plant diseases and pests, providing advice on lawn care, composting and fertilizing, and offering tips for both vegetable and flower gardening. Additionally, they can guide you on selecting native and pollinator-friendly plants, as well as address questions related to pruning, watering and soil management. All responses are informed by Rutgers University’s science-based curriculum and the volunteers’ extensive field experience.

“Whether you’re a new gardener wondering when to plant tomatoes, or you’re dealing with pests or yellowing leaves, our volunteers are ready to help,” said Goda Dattatreya, leader of the helpline team of volunteers.

The helpline is available Monday through Thursday, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., and on Friday until 1 p.m. during the months of April through November. From December to March, the helpline operates on Mondays and Wednesdays only, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., with Friday hours continuing until 1 p.m. The Master Gardener’s Helpline offers assistance by phone at 908-654-9852 or email at mastergardeners@ucnj.org. Residents are encouraged to include photos of plants, pests or problems when emailing the helpline.

“This helpline is part of our mission to support residents with accurate, research-based information that’s tailored to local conditions,” said Pat Paul, a Cranford resident and president of the Master Gardeners program.

Residents interested in gardening education and community service are encouraged to apply for the 2026 Master Gardeners training program, which begins in early January and runs through May at Trailside Nature and Science Center. The program includes horticultural education, hands-on training and outreach opportunities throughout Union County.

For more information, call 908-654-9852, email mastergardeners@ucnj.org or visit ucnj.org/rce.

“Our Master Gardeners training program is an excellent way for residents to contribute to bettering our planet and give back to their community, while doing something they enjoy,” said Union County Commissioner Bette Jane Kowalski, liaison to the Rutgers Cooperative Extension. “I encourage those interested in volunteering for this program to contact the master gardeners for more information.”

The Gardening Helpline is just one facet of the Union County Master Gardeners program. Volunteers also care for the 1.5-acre Demonstration Garden located at the Trailside Nature & Science Center in Mountainside. Visitors are welcome on Saturday mornings, weather permitting, and guided tours and seasonal events are available by arrangement.

The Master Gardener program is part of the Rutgers Cooperative Extension, a partnership between Rutgers University, the County of Union and the U.S. Department of Agriculture. The program trains volunteers to assist the public with environmentally responsible gardening and horticultural practices.

For questions or more information on the Master Gardeners Free Helpline, call 908-654-9852 or visit mastergardeners-uc.org. For more information about all extension projects and activities in Union County, including Master Gardeners, Master Tree Stewards and the 4-H youth development program, visit ucnj.org/rutgers-cooperative-extension-of-union-county/.

Photos Courtesy of Sayni Perez Arellano

About the Author David Jablonski Editor View All Posts

What do you feel about this? 0% Love 0% Funny 0% Wow 0% Sad 0% Angry