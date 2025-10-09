Union County Week Six football is getting hotter than ever

UNION COUNTY, NJ — When Cranford High School senior Andre Pereira kicked a 36-yard field goal on the final play of the game to lift the host Cougars past visiting Rahway High School, 43-41. in the gridiron clash on Friday, Oct. 3, at Cranford’s Memorial Field, it capped a highly-emotional evening in Cranford.

A moment of silence was observed before kickoff for students Isabella Salas and Maria Niotis. The Cranford High School seniors died last week when, while riding their bikes on Burnside Avenue in Cranford, they were struck by a car police said was traveling at 70 miles per hour.

Again, with tragic events such as this, the result of a sporting event seems so trivial. When just talking about the game, however, Cranford head coach Erik Rosenmeier said it was one of the program’s best victories ever.

Cranford vs. Rahway matchups are usually intense and end up being very close games. Last year, Cranford edged Rahway, 14-13, which helped the Cougars make the playoffs for the 13th time in a row.

Both teams are now 3-3, with Cranford 12th in the United Power Rankings in North, Group 3 and Rahway 19th in North, Group 4. The top 16 teams in each section qualify for the playoffs, which begin the weekend of Friday, Oct. 31, and Saturday, Nov. 1.

The three Union County Group 1 schools are all doing well. New Providence High School, which was the only Union County school to reach a sectional final last year, is now Union County’s only undefeated team this year, after Summit High School lost at home to Somerville High School on Saturday, Oct. 4. The Pioneers are 5-0 for the first time since 2018, have defeated all five foes by double digits and have outscored the opposition by an impressive 196-34 margin, which includes giving up only five touchdowns.

Roselle Park High School is 3-2, with the Panthers bouncing back nicely last week after dropping two in a row. At their Herm Shaw Field in Roselle Park, the Panthers dominated visiting Dunellen High School, 50-8. It was the first time Roselle Park scored 50 points since beating Dunellen, 52-24, at home in 2023.

David Brearley High School is now 3-3 and is on a three-game winning streak, immediately following a 15-game losing streak that included 0-10 a year ago. The Bears won at South Hunterdon Regional High School, 21-0, last weekend to produce their first shutout victory since winning at Highland Park High School, 32-0, in 2022.

Group 2 schools Arthur L. Johnson and Jonathan Dayton are also enjoying fine 2025 campaigns so far, both now 4-1. Jonathan Dayton traveled all the way to Warren County on Saturday, Oct. 4, and in a 10 a.m. kickoff managed to come away with a 17-11 win at Belvidere High School.

Arthur L. Johnson, in a battle of three-win teams, edged Governor Livingston High School, 21-20, in single overtime at home on Friday night, Oct. 3, at Nolan Field in Clark. It was the third straight win for the host Crusaders, who snapped the visiting Highlanders’ three-game winning streak. Arthur L. Johnson senior quarterback Jack Kalikas scored his team’s final touchdown on a 16-yard run and then Filip Lenkiewicz kicked the extra point.

Union County teams in the playoffs if they started this weekend – the top 16 teams in each section qualify

North, Group 5: 8-Elizabeth (2-4). 14-Linden (1-5). On the outside looking in: 17-Plainfield (3-3).

North, Group 4: 14-Westfield (2-4). On the outside looking in: 19-Rahway (3-3).

North, Group 3: 2-Summit (5-1). 12-Cranford (3-3).

North, Group 2: On outside looking in: 20-Jonathan Dayton (4-1).

North, Group 1: 2-New Providence (5-0). On the outside looking in: 17-David Brearley (3-3). 23-Roselle Park (3-2).

South, Group 2: 8-Arthur L. Johnson (4-1). On the outside looking in: 18-Governor Livingston (3-3). 21-Hillside (2-3).

Union (0-6) is 19th in North, Group 5.

Scotch Plains–Fanwood (2-3) is 23rd in North, Group 4.

Abraham Clark (1-4) is 24th in South, Group 2.

2025 Union County High School Football

Week Six

Friday, Oct. 10 = 13 games

Morristown at Elizabeth, 6 p.m.

Westfield at North Brunswick, 6 p.m.

Watchung Hills Regional at Rahway, 6 p.m.

Colonia at Plainfield, 6 p.m.

Abraham Clark at Newark Collegiate, 6 p.m.

South River at David Brearley, 6 p.m.

Verona at New Providence, 6:30 p.m.

South Brunswick at Union, 7 p.m.

Perth Amboy at Linden, 7 p.m.

Scotch Plains–Fanwood at Cranford, 7 p.m.

Arthur L. Johnson at Delaware Valley, 7 p.m.

Spotswood at Jonathan Dayton, 7 p.m.

Roselle Park at Highland Park, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 11 = three games

Voorhees at Governor Livingston, 1 p.m.

Bernards at Summit, 1 p.m.

Carteret at Hillside, 2 p.m.

Off: None.

Again, all 17 Union County football-playing schools are in action this weekend.

The only Union County common game is Scotch Plains–Fanwood High School at Cranford High School on Friday night, Oct. 10, at Cranford’s Memorial Field. Cranford has not lost to Scotch Plains–Fanwood since 2009.

Here’s a look at this weekend’s Week Six matchups involving Union County schools:

Friday, Oct. 10 = 13 games

Morristown (2-4) at Elizabeth (2-4), 6 p.m. – This is the second of two Union County opponents on Morristown High School’s schedule. The Colonials, at home, opened with a 14-11 setback to Summit High School on Friday, Aug. 29. Twelve months ago, Elizabeth High School edged Morristown 26-24 at Morristown. It was the beginning of an Elizabeth four-game winning streak.

Westfield (2-4) at North Brunswick (0-6), 6 p.m. – Westfield High School defeated North Brunswick High School, 21-13, at home last year. This is not one of North Brunswick’s best seasons, as the Raiders have scored only 36 points and reached the end zone just five times.

Watchung Hills Regional (3-3) at Rahway (3-3), 6 p.m. – Both of these teams are vying for playoff spots in North, Group 4, with Watchung Hills Regional High School just in at the moment at No. 16. Rahway High School won at Watchung Hills Regional, 14-10, a year ago, which was the beginning of a three-game winning streak.

Colonia (4-2) at Plainfield (3-3), 6 p.m. – Plainfield High School has won two of its last three, including last weekend’s 34-8 triumph against visiting Franklin High School. Plainfield won at Colonia High School, 35-6, last year.

Abraham Clark (1-4) at Newark Collegiate (0-5), 6 p.m. – Abraham Clark High School will seek to snap a three-game losing streak against a team that has been shut out three times and has only scored 18 points for just three touchdowns. Abraham Clark defeated KIPP Newark Collegiate Academy, 28-22, at home a year ago.

South River (0-6) at David Brearley (3-3), 6 p.m. – When David Brearley High School was 0-5 last year, the Bears lost at South River High School, 20-18. Now, South River is winless so far this year and averaging just six points a game.

Verona (2-4) at New Providence (5-0), 6;30 p.m. – In a 9-3 season last year that included two playoff victories, New Providence High School lost at Verona High School, 26-13. This is not a vintage Verona team this year, with the Hillbillies having lost four of their last five. The only victory in that stretch was against winless Newark Collegiate.

South Brunswick (2-4) at Union (0-6), 7 p.m. – Believe it or not, Union High School is 0-6 for a second straight season. Union’s first win last year came against South Brunswick High School, 10-7, at South Brunswick. The Farmers have been competitive in every game so far this year and the most points they have given up, on two occasions, has been only 28 points.

Perth Amboy (0-6) at Linden (1-5), 7 p.m. – Perth Amboy High School is another winless team that struggles to light up the scoreboard. The Panthers have only scored 25 points and have been shut out twice. Linden High School has lost two straight, but both by just a touchdown, including last week’s 22-16 single overtime decision at 4-1 Montgomery High School.

Scotch Plains–Fanwood (2-3) at Cranford (3-3), 7 p.m. – The last time Cranford High School lost to Scotch Plains–Fanwood High School was the season-opener for both in 2009, a 26-24 Raiders victory. On that Friday night at Cranford’s Memorial Field, the lights went out briefly. Cranford has won the last 11 meetings, spanning games played from 2010 to 2024. The teams did not clash in 2020, 2018, 2015 and 2014.

Arthur L. Johnson (4-1) at Delaware Valley (4-2), 7 p.m. – Arthur L. Johnson High School last defeated Delaware Valley High School by the score of 49-21 in 2017 at Delaware Valley. The Terriers have won the last four meetings in 2024, 2021, 2019 and 2018.

Spotswood (6-0) at Jonathan Dayton (4-1), 7 p.m. – This is the game of the year for the host Bulldogs, who could cement a first playoff season since 2012 with a win against the visiting Chargers, who are 12th in the UPI rankings in South, Group 2. These teams have clashed the last three seasons, with Spotswood High School winning, 25-7, at Spotswood in 2022, 34-0 at Jonathan Dayton High School in 2023 and 34-7 at Spotswood in 2024. Spotswood has given up just 33 points so far this year, yielding only four touchdowns and one field goal. Spotswood is also in first place in the Big Central Conference’s Freedom Gold Division at 3-0, while Jonathan Dayton is second at 2-1.

Roselle Park (3-2) at Highland Park (2-3), 7 p.m. – This is another Freedom Gold Division game, with both teams 1-2 in the six-team standings. Highland Park High School has lost three in a row, but last year was able to defeat the Panthers, 34-14, at Roselle Park High School.

Saturday, Oct. 11 = three games

Voorhees (5-1) at Governor Livingston (3-3), 1 p.m. – Last year’s game between these teams was a wild one, with Governor Livingston High School winning, 50-46, at Voorhees High School. The only loss Voorhees suffered came at home against Bernards High School, 31-21, on Friday, Sept. 19. Bernards is 6-0.

Bernards (6-0) at Summit (5-1), 1 p.m. – Speaking of Bernards High School, the Mountaineers are 6-0 for the third straight season and last year defeated Summit High School, 29-22, at home. Summit’s first loss after a 5-0 start came at home to 4-1 Somerville High School, 41-20, on Saturday, Oct. 4.

Carteret (2-3) at Hillside (2-3), 2 p.m. – Both teams are coming off wins last weekend, Carteret High School at home against New Brunswick, 45-0, and Hillside High School at Abraham Clark, 20-18.

Union County Football

Week Five Scoreboard

Friday, Oct. 3 = nine games

Bridgewater 34, Elizabeth 25 – at Bridgewater

Iselin Kennedy 33, Scotch Plains–Fanwood 14 – at Scotch Plains–Fanwood

Cranford 43, Rahway 41 – at Cranford

Arthur L. Johnson 21, Governor Livingston 20 (OT) – at Arthur L. Johnson

New Providence 46, Middlesex 7 – at Middlesex

Montgomery 22, Linden 16 – at Montgomery

Plainfield 34, Franklin 8 – at Plainfield

Roselle Park 50, Dunellen 8 – at Roselle Park

David Brearley 21, South Hunterdon Regional 0 – at South Hunterdon Regional

Saturday, Oct. 4 = five games

Jonathan Dayton 17, Belvidere 11 – at Belvidere

Ridge 24, Union 13 – at Union

Hillside 20, Abraham Clark 18 – at Abraham Clark

Hillsborough 42, Westfield 21 – at Westfield

Somerville 41, Summit 20 – at Summit

Off: None.

