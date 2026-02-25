LINDEN, NJ — Leanne Manna, senior librarian at Linden Free Public Library, recently hosted an Art Appreciation for Adults class. Manna has a master’s degree in library information science and a master’s degree in public history, with an undergraduate degree in art history. She said she joked to her co-workers, “Leeanne makes her art degree useful,” as there are several upcoming art programs offered at Linden’s Library.

The cave painting class began with a presentation taking attendees back to 67,800 years ago, in the oldest known cave in Indonesia. Manna explained how cave paintings were dated, using radiocarbon dating, uranium and thorium dating, and luminescence dating.

She explained that, in newer paintings, there were hand stencils, which over-lapped details of animals. “Most of the caves, you cannot go in anymore, unless you are a researcher,” said Manna.

Chauvet Cave, in France, was discovered in 1994. Thirteen different species, mostly prey animals, were painted. “The way it’s done suggests movement in animals,” Manna said. “Some are colossal.” There were overlapping images of rhinos, a single image of a cave bear, a hyena and lions.

“Primarily one color with shading,” said Manna.

Lascaux Cave in France, discovered in 1940, contains nearly 6,000 figures of humans, animals and abstract signs. Colors are more complex with more shades of brown. There’s also some incision in the stone. The largest animals painted in the cave painting were 17 feet long.

Following the lecture, attendees used chalk and oil pastels to create their own cave painting.

Anne Brown, of Linden, found the lecture to be “very interesting and informative.”

Audrey Silverman, of Clark, used to teach special education in Linden. She said, “I learned a lot.”

Theadie White, of South Brunswick, was there with her mom spending some quality bonding time together. White loved the class. She said, “I liked hearing how they date stuff.”

Jessica Manna, of Linden, enjoyed learning about the history of cave art and how researchers were able to interpret different information.

The next Art Appreciation for Adults class at the Linden Public Library will be on Monday, March 30, at 2:30 p.m., for Vincent van Gogh’s birthday.

Visit the Linden Public Library at: https://lindenlibrary-nj.gov/.

