Roselle Park’s Sidney Smith on brink of reaching 2,000 points

ROSELLE PARK, NJ — Seeking a state tournament victory at home for the second straight season, the backdrop to the fortunes of the Roselle Park High School girls basketball team was something that had not been done in 17 years.

Standout senior guard Sidney Smith was just 34 points away from becoming only the fifth Union County girl and the first since 2009 to reach 2,000 career points.

Roselle Park, the sixth seed, was to host 11th-seeded Burlington County’s Florence Township Memorial High School in the first round of the Central Jersey, Group 1 playoffs on Wednesday, Feb. 25. The winner will either play at third-seeded Keansburg High School (19-2) or host 14th-seeded College Achieve Central Charter School (8-11) in the quarterfinal round on Friday, Feb. 27.

Smith came back from an ankle sprain she suffered early in Roselle Park’s 59-49 Union County Tournament first round setback at Union Catholic High School on Wednesday, Feb. 11, to score a game-high 31 points in her team’s convincing 57-40 Union County Conference-Valley Division win at Union on Friday, Feb. 20.

In between, Smith did not play in Roselle Park’s 38-33 home loss to Newark’s Central High School on Friday, Feb. 13. Smith, averaging 30 points this season, was limited to a season-low 12 points in the UCT loss at Union Catholic.

As a result of sweeping Union in UCC-Valley Division play, Roselle Park gained a share of the Valley Division crown with David Brearley High School, both finishing 8-2 in the division. Roselle Park and David Brearley split with each other, while Roselle Park’s other division loss was at Kent Place School and David Brearley’s other loss was also at Kent Place.

Roselle Park entered the Central Jersey, Group 1 playoffs with a record of 16-7, while David Brearley, the fifth seed, entered at 16-4. Roselle Park beat David Brearley at home in the first round last year before losing at Bound Brook in the quarterfinals.

David Brearley was to host 12th-seeded Highland Park High School in its Wednesday, Feb. 25, first round contest.

What is most important to a player on the cusp of achieving a rare individual milestone while playing a team sport?

“Embracing a leadership role,” Smith said. “Lifting the team up.

“Our goal is to beat every team in front of us.”

The Roselle Park girls basketball team has not had the kind of success it achieved last year and this season in some time. When Smith (5-foot, 5-inches) transferred to Roselle Park after filling up the hoop her first two seasons at Roselle Catholic High School, she did more than “lift” up Panther fortunes.

“She makes every player around her better,” Roselle Park head coach Staci Hartzler said. “They watch and learn.”

A big reason why Roselle Park produced a 16-6 campaign a year ago for its first winning season in some time and began this week at 16-7 so far this year is the prolific scoring Smith has provided. Smith makes baskets from outside and, in having gone a long way with the other intangibles, she continues to add.

“My main focus is to come after everyone in front of me and to also get my teammates involved,” said Smith, who dons No. 15.

Only four girls basketball players from Union County have reached the highly coveted 2,000-point plateau. The last one to do so, Jac Kuczynski, of Jonathan Dayton High School, accomplished the feat 17 years ago in 2009.

Smith entered Roselle Park’s state game at home against Florence Township Memorial with 1,966 career points, including 637 so far this year.

“No doubt, 2,000 is a good milestone to hit,” Smith said. “It has never really entered my mind. Scoring just comes with the game.”

The 14th-seeded Panthers hung in there against the favored third-seeded Vikings in their UCT game at Union Catholic, thanks to a solid effort turned in by sophomore forward Emmy Gregoire.

Roselle Park was within four points heading into the fourth quarter, before falling by 10 points. Gregoire paced the Panthers with 16 points and 25 rebounds. The day before, at home against Jonathan Dayton, Gregoire grabbed 26 boards.

Smith reached 40 points for the fourth time this year and for the ninth time overall in her team’s convincing 66-34 home win on Tuesday, Feb. 10, vs. Jonathan Dayton. It was the first time in a long time Roselle Park defeated Jonathan Dayton.

“Our goal against Dayton was to continue to attack the basket and be as versatile as we could,” Smith said. “That meant deep threes, going to the rim and keeping them on their heels.

“We wanted to be unpredictable.”

The game was close after the first eight minutes, Roselle Park ahead 15-12. Smith scored 13 points on five-of-eight from the field, including her first three three-pointers.

The Panthers began separation in the second quarter by outscoring the visiting Bulldogs 17-2 to take a commanding 32-14 lead at the break. Smith made six of 12 shots from the field, including three steals that resulted in layups. Her 14 points in the quarter gave her 27 at the half.

Smith scored four more points in the third quarter and made her first two free throws to enter the fourth quarter with 31 points and Roselle Park ahead 49-27.

Smith closed with 12 points in the fourth to give her nine two-point baskets, seven threes and four free throws for her 43 points. In 29 minutes, Smith sat out the game’s final three minutes, Smith made 16-of-29 field goals and four-of-six free throws.

Smith’s high this season was 45 points in Roselle Park’s 69-36 win at home on Monday, Dec. 29, vs. Perth Amboy High School. Smith’s career high is 48 points in last season’s 61-35 home triumph against Whippany Park High School on Jan. 25, 2025.

Smith scored 402 points in 26 games her freshman season at Roselle Catholic for head coach Joe Skrec. A high ankle sprain limited her playing time somewhat her sophomore season at Roselle Catholic for head coach Danaejah Grant, with Smith scoring 198 points in 19 of the team’s 23 games.

Smith netted 729 points playing in all 16 of Roselle Park’s games last season. Smith has not played in two of Roselle Park’s 23 games this season.

A visit in September clinched Smith’s decision to continue playing at the next level at Division 1 Elon University in Elon, N.C.

“It was a warm welcome; I felt like part of a family,” Smith said. “It should give me a chance to really develop my skills.”

Smith has aspirations of playing professionally, perhaps overseas.

Sidney Smith year-by-year scoring

2022-2023: (402) 26 games for Roselle Catholic (12-14)

Head coach: Joe Skrec

2023-2024: (198) 19 games for Roselle Catholic (15-8)

Head coach: Danaejah Grant

2024-2025: (729) 22 games for Roselle Park (16-6)

Head coach: Staci Hartzler

2025-2026: (637) 21 games for Roselle Park (16-7)

Head coach: Staci Hartzler

Totals: 1,966 points in 88 games for an average of 22 points.

Union County girls basketball players with 2,000 points

Kris Durham, Union Catholic Class of 1987, (2,570)

Played collegiately at the University of Tennessee.

Tamecka Dixon, Linden Class of 1993, (2,090)

Played collegiately at the University of Kansas.

Sherryta Freeman, Hillside Class of 1997, (2,056)

Played collegiately at Dartmouth College.

Jacqueline Kuczynski, Jonathan Dayton Class of 2009, (2,020)

Played collegiately at Boston University.

Photo by JR Parachini





