RAHWAY, NJ — Crazy Faith Riders is a non-profit faith-based riding club based in Plainfield.

They recently came to Rahway Senior Center to celebrate Black History Month and share first-person narratives dramatizing the Black cowboy experience.

Bishop Marvin Hooks led with a prayer and remembered the late Rev. Jesse Jackson.

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

Pamela Taylor aka Cowgirl Pamalama portrayed Henrietta Williams Foster aka Aunt Rittie. Williams was born a slave in 1822 and spent her youth cotton picking. She later became a cowgirl and could perform the same work as the men.

Mike Gilliam aka Cowboy Mike portrayed Nat Love aka Deadwood Dick. Love was born into slavery. He had the surname of the owner of the plantation. Back then, slaves were forbidden to read and write, but Love’s father would teach him in private, thinking slavery would be over some day.

In 1863, slavery was abolished. “We were free, but had no money,” said Gilliam as Love.

Love took a liking to horses and knew how to train them. “I would pet them ’til they calmed down,” said Gilliam as Love, who later headed out west. He said, “A Black man could do better in the west. They didn’t judge you by skin, but by skills.”

Out west, Love lived the life of a cowboy. He wrote an autobiography and was the first Black man to tell others about Black cowboys. Gilliam said that one fourth of cowboys were Black.

Mary Fields aka Stagecoach Mary was portrayed by Michelle Bryant-Judkins aka Cowgirl Oohlala Michelle. Fields was born a slave in 1832, but didn’t stay one. She carried U.S. mail.

As Fields, Bryant-Judkins said, “I love me some whisky. I like to smoke cigars. What I carry more than mail is my freedom. I never missed a delivery – not once! Freedom to ride, freedom to work, to live by my own rules – and I did. People called me tough. I am over 6 feet tall. I was reliable. When I said I’d deliver, I did. I’m big. I’m bad. I’m beautiful. I’m the first Black woman to haul the United States mail.”

Richard Anderson aka Crazy Horse portrayed Bass Reeves, who was known as the Lone Ranger. Reeves was born into slavery in 1838. “Imagine that,” said Anderson. “Born into chains. Never be educated. Never be respected.”

Reeves escaped and made his way into Indian territory in Oklahoma. He became the first Black deputy. He arrested more than 3,000 criminals without modern weapons used today. He could read and write. Rumors said he couldn’t, Anderson explained, but as a U.S. marshal, Reeves had to navigate the legal system. Reeves arrested his own son for murder. “That’s integrity,” said Anderson.

“Our history is filled with courage, intelligence and righteousness,” said Anderson. “This is why I founded Crazy Faith Riders.”

In closing, Anderson spoke about working at Graywill Acres in Rahway. He said, “A place where we were treated with dignity. Rahway is a place where dreams can take root.”

To learn more about Crazy Faith Riders, visit: https://crazyfaithriders.com/.

Photos by Maryanne Christiano-Mistretta







