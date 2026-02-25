UNION, NJ — Vauxhall Branch Library started a club for avid music fans and vinyl lovers.

The Vauxhall Vinyl Music Club is free and meets monthly at Vauxhall Branch Library. The first meeting featured Marvin Gaye’s 11th studio album, “What’s Going On,” in honor of Black History Month.

The club is presented in collaboration with two diehard music fans: Vauxhall Branch Manager Gabriel Ramos and Union resident Paul Reitz, who worked with Sony for more than 20 years. Records are played in their entirety on a portable Victrola. Ramos and Reitz go into depth on the making of the album and notable tracks. There is also audience participation to share thoughts and ask questions.

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

Reitz shared that he grew up buying records and would listen with friends and then discuss the record. He wanted to bring that concept back to the Union community. “We want your opinions,” he said. “We want your thoughts.”

Ramos said, “It’s a place for music fans to come together, leaving with a better appreciation of music.”

“What’s Going On” was an album with a message released in 1971. Marvin Gaye felt restricted by Motown’s “behind-the-times hit machine.” He wanted to write and produce something with more depth. Gaye’s world view was expanding and bright three-minute Motown songs seemed less appealing.

Reitz said, “It’s a concept album – war, poverty, environmental issues. It ended up being timeless.”

Each song on the album blends seamlessly into the next. “What’s Going On” stayed on the Billboard Top LPs for more than a year. The two top hits from the album were “What’s Going On” and “Mercy Mercy Me (The Ecology).”

Other notable tracks on the album included “What’s Happening Brother,” about Gaye’s brother Franky’s experience in Vietnam; “Flyin’ High (In the Friendly Sky,” about drugs; “Save the Children,” a prayer to save the children in the early ’70s; and “God is Love,” a call for people to love each other.

Reitz called the album “a masterpiece.”

Library attendee Angela Monto, of Union, said, “I love his [Gaye’s] style of singing.”

Don Erdman, of Union, said, “He [Gaye] broke the mold. Broke out of Motown and was true to his vision.”

Tyrone Tutt, of Vauxhall, said, “So relevant, so timely.”

Lynn Stradford, of Union, said she liked the consciousness of his albums.

Ramos let attendees know that the library had several biographies on Marvin Gaye that could be borrowed with a library card.

The next Vauxhall Vinyl Music Club will be on Saturday, March 21, at 1 p.m., and will be featuring the album “Rumors,” by Fleetwood Mac.

To learn more about Vauxhall Library, visit: https://uplnj.org/hours-and-locations/vauxhall-branch/.

Photos by Maryanne Christiano-Mistretta







What do you feel about this? 0% Love 0% Funny 0% Wow 0% Sad 0% Angry