RAHWAY, NJ — This year, Roosevelt Elementary School officially launched its inaugural Student Ambassador Program, a leadership initiative aimed at fostering a more welcoming, respectful and inclusive school community. These student leaders are selected for their ability to serve as positive role models, consistently demonstrating kindness, responsibility and exemplary citizenship. By stepping into these roles, the ambassadors are helping to ensure that Roosevelt remains a safe and friendly environment where every student feels they belong.

The student ambassadors take on a wide range of responsibilities that bridge the gap between the student body and the school’s administration. The program is designed to amplify “student voice,” allowing the ambassadors to promote school-wide expectations and initiatives directly to their peers while representing the interests of the student body to faculty and staff.

The Student Ambassador Program is already making a meaningful impact through direct collaboration with school leadership. Recently, ambassadors met with administration to share thoughtful feedback on several high-priority topics, including reviewing lunch offerings from Pomptonian to ensure the menu reflects student needs and preferences. The group is also playing an active role in determining the best use of a generous donation from Netflix, helping to ensure the funds are invested in projects that will have the greatest positive impact on the Roosevelt community. Through this important work, students are not only contributing to schoolwide decision-making, but are also beginning to develop the leadership, communication and problem-solving skills that will serve them well in the future.

Photos Courtesy of Colleen Kurdyla







About the Author David Jablonski Editor View All Posts

