RAHWAY, NJ — On National Wear Red Day, Franklin Elementary School is painting the hallways red to stand in solidarity with those affected by cardiovascular disease.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, one person dies every 34 seconds from cardiovascular disease and it is the leading cause of death for men, women and people of most racial and ethnic groups. The students wear red to honor and support our families, friends, colleagues and even those they have not met who have been impacted by heart disease.

Photo Courtesy of Ashley Shanley





About the Author David Jablonski Editor View All Posts

What do you feel about this? 0% Love 0% Funny 0% Wow 0% Sad 0% Angry