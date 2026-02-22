RAHWAY, NJ — Roosevelt Elementary School’s self-contained classes recently traded the classroom for the theater, enjoying a special sensory-friendly performance of “Pete the Cat” at the Mayo Performing Arts Center. The outing provided students with a unique opportunity to engage with the arts in an environment specifically tailored to their needs.

Sensory-friendly performances are designed to create a welcoming and inclusive space for individuals with sensory sensitivities or other social, learning or cognitive disabilities. Unlike a traditional theater setting, this performance of Pete the Cat featured:

Modulated environment: Sound levels were lowered and stage lights were softened to prevent overstimulation;

Relaxed atmosphere: A “no-shushing” policy encouraged a stress-free experience; and

Freedom of movement: Students were free to talk, vocalize and leave or re-enter the seating area as needed.

The trip was made possible through the generous support of the Rahway Elks Lodge 1075 SCC. The organization sponsored the entire excursion, including the cost of the performance, bussing and commemorative T-shirts for the students to wear during their big day out.

Roosevelt Elementary School extends a heartfelt thank you to the Rahway Elks for their commitment to our students and for ensuring that every child has the chance to experience the magic of live performance.

