LINDEN, NJ — Brianna Armstead was sworn in Tuesday evening, Jan. 6, to a new three-year term on the Linden Board of Education, marking a historic moment for both the city of Linden and the state of New Jersey.

Armstead secured a record-breaking write-in victory, earning 2,351 votes – one of the greatest totals ever recorded for a board of education candidate in New Jersey. The unprecedented outcome reflects extraordinary voter engagement and widespread community support in a local school board election.

The significance of the evening was underscored by the presence of Lt. Gov.-elect Dale Caldwell, who traveled to Linden to administer the oath of office. Caldwell is a longtime education leader, having served 26 years on the New Brunswick Board of Education, including six years as board president.

“This is where the real work happens,” Caldwell said. “Local boards of education are where decisions are made that directly affect students, families and communities every single day.”

The reorganization meeting at Linden School No. 1 drew a standing-room-only crowd of educators, parents, students, faith leaders and community members, all gathered to witness a defining moment in Linden’s civic history.

A proud graduate of Linden Public Schools and Rutgers University, magna cum laude, Armstead reflected on the responsibility that accompanies the historic mandate she received from voters.

“Serving on this board has been one of the most meaningful experiences of my life,” Armstead said. “This moment is bigger than me. It is about our students, our schools and our collective future.”

Widely regarded as a rising young leader, Armstead is known for her hands-on, student-centered approach. Her work includes regular school visits, engagement in student activities, advocacy for enrichment opportunities and support for innovative programs such as the district’s Disney Film Workshop, which introduces students to real-world career pathways in media and production.

As she begins her new term, Armstead reaffirmed her commitment to collaboration, service, and community trust.

“This is only the beginning,” she said. “I will continue to show up, listen, and advocate for every child in Linden.”

The Linden Board of Education consists of nine members. In addition to Armstead, the board includes Kimberly Ullisse, Malaysia Thomas, Rempee Kalia, Phillip Campo, Marlene Berghammer, Lymari Cintron, Antoinette Pino and Craig Halloran. Linden High School student Anaise Matos serves as the student representative.

The reorganization meeting was more than a procedural event – it was a powerful affirmation of civic engagement, community trust and local leadership. Her historic victory stands as a defining moment for Linden and a notable example across New Jersey of the impact of grassroots participation in public education.







