Gifted and Talented students participate in Union County ‘Brain Bowl’
CLARK, NJ — Students from Cindy Tarello’s third-grade Gifted and Talented Program at Frank K. Hehnly School and Valley Road School represented their schools at the Union County Gifted & Talented Association’s annual Brain Bowl on Tuesday, Jan. 6, at Union County College.
During the event, students collaborated with fellow third-grade gifted learners from across Union County as they rotated through four interactive problem-solving stations. Each station challenged students to apply higher-level thinking skills, creativity and teamwork to complete hands-on tasks designed to foster critical thinking and cooperative learning.
The Brain Bowl was facilitated by Mrs. VanRiper of Westfield Public Schools. The event provided a valuable opportunity for students to connect with peers, showcase their talents, and experience enrichment beyond the classroom.
Photo Courtesy of Christine Casale Broski