UNION COUNTY, NJ — The Union County Board of County Commissioners and the Union County Department of Parks and Recreation invite community members with a passion for the outdoors to take part in the Union County Parks Adopt-A-Trail Annual Trail Stewards Orientation Meeting and Training, an in-person volunteer information session focused on preserving and maintaining the county’s park trails while strengthening community involvement.

“Programs like Adopt-A-Trail demonstrate how community involvement directly strengthens the long-term care of Union County’s park system,” said Union County Commissioner Chairperson Joseph C. Bodek. “By working alongside dedicated volunteers, we are building a more resilient, well-maintained network of parks and trails that residents can enjoy today and into the future.”

The orientation and training will take place on Saturday, Feb. 28, from 9 a.m. to noon, at the Trailside Nature & Science Center, 452 New Providence Road, Mountainside.

This annual meeting welcomes both prospective and returning trail stewards interested in participating in the Union County Parks Adopt-A-Trail Program. The indoor session will include a presentation and training led by Union County Park Environmental Services staff, providing an overview of the program, volunteer expectations, trail safety practices and the role stewardship plays in protecting the county’s natural resources. Attendees will also learn about the benefits of becoming a Trail Steward and how volunteers help support the day-to-day care of Union County’s trails.

Through the Adopt-A-Trail Program, volunteers actively contribute to the care and monitoring of Union County’s extensive trail network by assisting with light clean-up, observing trail conditions and reporting maintenance concerns. Trail stewards play an important role in helping ensure that park trails remain safe, clean and accessible for residents and visitors to enjoy year-round.

This event is free, open to the public and in person. Residents who enjoy hiking or spending time outdoors and want to make a positive impact in their community are encouraged to attend.

For more information or to register for the Trail Stewards Orientation, visit https://ucnj.org/trail-stewards-orientation, contact the Union County Park Environmental Services at park.env.services@ucnj.org or call 908-789-3683. To stay informed about county parks, events, services and offerings, download the free Explore Union County mobile app.







