BOE unanimously approves plan to fund full-day kindergarten operations

CRANFORD, NJ — On Monday, April 28, the Cranford Public Schools Board of Education unanimously approved a plan to participate in New Jersey’s new Tax Levy Incentive Aid program. Local and state funds secured through this program will be used to fund staffing, operational costs and related services for the district’s full-day kindergarten.

The board’s action means that the district will no longer need to hold a budget vote that was planned for November to secure funds for full-day kindergarten. Instead, the district will benefit from about $63,000 in state aid, as well as $1.3 million in local funds, to ensure the district starts tuition-free, full-day kindergarten by the 2026-27 school year at its four elementary schools.

“The Tax Levy Incentive Aid program is new this year and provides a better option for Cranford residents to fund full-day, tuition-free kindergarten at a reduced cost to what was originally anticipated,” said business administrator Robert Carfagno. “The state aid factor is huge. When looking into whether Cranford was eligible, this was the only way to bring state aid dollars back to invest in Cranford’s kindergarten program.”

Tax Levy Incentive Aid is a new form of aid offered by the New Jersey Department of Education, which aims to help districts that are below adequacy and local fair share, as defined by the NJDOE. This opportunity will allow CPS to raise the 2025-26 general tax levy by $1,257,295. By doing so, the district qualifies for $62,865 in state aid that would not have been available through other means. Additionally, not going out for a vote will save the district tens of thousands of dollars in election related costs.

“The Cranford Board of Education and district administration take fiscal responsibility very seriously, aiming to make decisions that benefit students, as well as the entire community,” said Board President Kurt Petschow.

After voters approved the January 2024 bond referendum, CPS secured lower rates for bonds than previously projected, meaning residents will pay less in taxes for the projects approved by the community. Interest rates decreased from the original estimated annual tax impact of $410 for the average assessed home – $186,000 – to $383.05.

With the investment earnings applied from the bond proceeds, the district was also able to realize additional savings.

By proceeding with the Tax Levy Incentive Aid program, residents will see continued cost savings.

“The Cranford community values education and has shown strong support for tuition-free, full-day kindergarten through the bond referendum and community meetings,” said Superintendent Scott Rubin. “The Tax Levy Incentive Aid program gives us a fiscally responsible way to fund kindergarten using local and state tax dollars. We look forward to using these funds to ensure all Cranford children benefit from the educational foundation that full-day kindergarten offers.”