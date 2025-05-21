BLOC Foundation builds pathways to success with construction program for veterans

ELIZABETH, NJ — The BLOC Foundation has announced the launch of its 12-week Comprehensive Construction Training Program, designed to provide valuable skills, certifications and career pathways for women, minorities and veterans in New Jersey. Fueled by the NJ BUILD – Builders Utilization Initiative for Labor Diversity – Grant, this program represents more than just education; it’s a gateway to opportunity, stability and purpose for individuals who have often been overlooked by traditional workforce development pathways. The BLOC Foundation is equipped to help break down barriers and create a more inclusive and equitable construction industry across the state.

“We’re thrilled to launch a program that not only teaches the trade but truly changes lives,” said Natasha Davis, founder of the BLOC Foundation. “This is about equity, dignity and building a future where veterans have a pathway to succeed. We’re not just creating workers; we’re cultivating leaders, providers, and community builders. By investing in underrepresented communities, we’re laying the foundation for a stronger, more diverse workforce in New Jersey.”

For many such as Robert Moore, a former program participant, the experience has been both eye-opening and empowering: “I’ve been in construction for over 30 years, but this class gave me knowledge I didn’t have before,” Moore said. “It taught me how to communicate effectively on the job, how to read blueprints, and how to use tools safely and confidently. I walked away with new skills, a fresh perspective and deep gratitude. I want to thank the BLOC Foundation and NCCER for this incredible opportunity.”

Program highlights include:

• comprehensive training – Participants will receive classroom instruction and hands-on experience led by industry professionals, ensuring real-world skills that are immediately applicable in the field;

• nationally recognized certification – Graduates will earn the Core Construction from NCCER: National Center of Construction Education and Research and the OSHA 30 Certification, an essential credential demonstrating a strong understanding of best safety practices in the construction industry;

• financial and family support – To support participants through completion, the program offers a $1,000 grant stipend upon graduation and child care assistance, reducing common obstacles for program participants; and

• career support and job placement – Each applicant will undergo a one-on-one interview and receive personalized job preparation services, including resume building, interview coaching and career placement assistance upon program completion.

Interested candidates must complete an application and participate in an interview process. Applicants are selected based on commitment, need and readiness to start a new career in construction. Admission to the program occurs on a rolling basis.

For more information or to apply, visit: https://tinyurl.com/s48xuxnf.

Photo Courtesy of Simran Sadaranganey