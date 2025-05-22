Union County celebrates Haitian art and culture with month-long exhibit

UNION COUNTY, NJ — The Union County Board of County Commissioners is presenting a collection of artworks from local artists in celebration of Haitian Heritage Month at the Commissioner’s Gallery. The gallery is located on the sixth floor of the Union County Administration Building, 10 Elizabethtown Plaza, Elizabeth. The exhibit is free and open to the public Monday through Friday, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., throughout the entire month of May.

“One of the aspects that makes Union County so special is our culturally diverse community; it is truly one of a kind. This May, we are bringing residents the opportunity to see in person the passion and creativity displayed by these talented artists, who have brilliantly captured the spirit and vibrancy of Haitian culture,” said Union County Commissioner Chairperson Lourdes M. Leon. “We hope you join us in celebrating and learning more about the rich art, history and culture of Haiti, as we bring light to the important role the Haitian community has played in shaping ours today.”

Included in the exhibit are Tamar Antoine, Roberto Benoit, Steven Darius, Hans Lundy and Haenley Pierre. The collection of artworks on display includes digital collage, painting, photography, written word and 3D design.

Antoine was born in Canada and proudly carries her Haitian heritage. During her young adult years, she discovered a deep passion for self-expression and began to step into her voice. It was during this formative time that she also uncovered her love for writing. Rooted in culture and fueled by creativity, Tamar’s journey as a writer and poet reflects her cultural pride, personal growth and the transformative power of finding and embracing one’s voice.

Benoit is a creative artist whose work blends passion, social justice, and storytelling. From an early age, he was drawn to the world of visual art through cartoons and multimedia, while his father, a social worker, instilled in him a deep commitment to community service. Skilled in photography, videography, and design, Roberto’s art merges these talents with his focus on social justice. Using digital collage, he creates vibrant, imaginative worlds that amplify the voices of marginalized communities and offer a hopeful perspective.

Darius is a photographer turned 3D artist. What began as simply taking pictures has evolved into a mastery of 3D animation, allowing him to craft realities from the depths of his imagination. His art is about creating moments that could only exist in dreams.

Lundy was born in Port-au Prince, Haiti and his family came to the United States of America in 1999. He trained and was mentored by the post-modern figurative artist Williams Coronado. After years of perfecting his painting style and finding his voice using the media, he has ventured out into murals and learned mural, graffiti techniques, theories and applied it into his work.

Pierre is a first-generation Haitian-American artist. She works in a variety of different art forms, but is mainly an oil painter and a digital illustrator. Pierre believes artwork is a medium that can be used to communicate a myriad of concepts, one of which is highlighting human consciousness and condition through art advocacy. She’s a keen advocate for representation and expanding the presence of POC in art. As a contemporary artist, her work is heavily influenced by her Haitian-American culture and present-day social justice issues.

“As we prepare to celebrate our second Haitian Heritage Month, we are excited to showcase even more local artists this year, bringing new voices and perspectives of the Haitian experience to Union County,” said Union County Commissioner Michèle S. Delisfort. “As a public servant of Haitian descent, I am proud to be on the side of history that is creating new traditions that recognize Haitian and Haitian Americans’ stories, experiences and cultural influences, and how they are interwoven with the foundation of this great community.”

Photo Courtesy of Sayni Perez