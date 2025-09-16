LINDEN, NJ — The Linden Free Public Library, in conjunction with the Friends of Linden Library, recently hosted an Open House for the community. Crafts, story time, games, a bouncy house and library card sign-ups were just some of the activities.

During story time, they were reading “The Little Engine That Could” and making their own engines. Later in the day, they had teen and adult drop-in crafts.

Joshua Melissari, acting library director, said, “Open House is a way for the library to showcase resources for the community of Linden – for all ages.”

During the event, the Friends of Linden Library launched Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library of Linden. Theresa Villani, president of the Friends, said, “We are very excited. It’s the first Imagination Library in the state of New Jersey partnering with Dollywood Foundation. We have an amazing program. Each child enrolled receives one book per month from birth to age 5, at no cost to families. They can build their own library at home.”

Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library Launch is on the third floor of the Linden Public Library in the Columbia Bank Room.

Patron Vanessa Kennaway said she is impressed with the amount of resources for the children and the programs they offer.

Clinton Rainey, of Linden, said, “The foundation of the library is like a house. If you don’t have a foundation, it will collapse.”

Kimberly Ullisse and Antoinette Pino of the Linden Health Department outreach team were giving out health information, bags and COVID-19 tests.

Michelle Paul and Hannah Beckles, also of the Linden Health Department, were promoting health education and giving blood pressure screenings.

The Linden Free Public Library serves more than 30 towns in Union County, including Linden, Elizabeth, Clark, Roselle, and Plainfield. On Jan. 1, 1928, it became a municipal, tax-supported institution. The main library offers free wireless access to the internet. There are internet terminals for public use. The facility, located at 31 E. Henry St., opened its doors in June 2010.

For more information on the Linden Free Public Library and to learn about more events, visit LindenLibrary-NJ.gov.

By Maryanne Christiano-Mistretta

