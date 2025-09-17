RAHWAY, NJ — The air at Grover Cleveland Elementary School was filled with excitement this morning as students returned to campus for the first day of the new school year. The playground buzzed with the energy of reuniting friends, while new students were greeted warmly into the school community.

As yellow school buses pulled up and parents walked their children to the front gate, the anticipation was palpable. On the playground, a vibrant mix of colorful backpacks and nervous smiles, children gathered in excited groups, eager to see their friends and share stories from the summer. The scene was one of pure, unbridled childhood joy.

The morning took a heartwarming turn as teachers, with warm smiles and open arms, came out to meet their new and returning students. They greeted each child and their parents, creating a welcoming and reassuring atmosphere. This initial connection between teachers, students and families set a positive tone for the year ahead.

“It was so wonderful to see all of our students’ bright faces this morning,” said Principal Lee Andrea Garvin. “This is a truly special day, not just for the students, but for our entire school community. We’re committed to creating a supportive and inspiring environment where every child can thrive, and seeing the joy and connection on the playground today is the perfect start to that journey.”

The staff at Grover Cleveland Elementary School looks forward to a year of growth, learning and new adventures. The school is dedicated to fostering a love for education and building strong relationships with both students and their families.

Article by Dyan McMillen

Photo Courtesy of Dyan McMillen

