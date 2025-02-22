Rahway hosts inspiring aviation event featuring acclaimed Black pilots

RAHWAY, NJ — The city of Rahway is soaring to new heights with an aviation-focused event celebrating Black History Month. Hosted by the Social Justice Committee, along with Mayor Raymond A. Giacobbe Jr. and the Rahway City Council, Career Day with the Organization of Black Aerospace Professionals offers a unique opportunity for residents to explore careers in aviation and aerospace. The event is on Saturday, Feb. 22, from noon to 2 p.m., at The Gallery Space, 1670 Irving St., Rahway.

The highlight of the day will be a special presentation from three distinguished Black pilots from the Dr. Albert E. Forsythe Chapter of The Black Pilots of America, Inc.:

• Gary Brooks – A former New Jersey State Police Helicopter Patrol Bureau member, Brooks made history as the first Black state trooper assigned to the unit. He has multiple certifications, including airline transport pilot and certified flight instructor.

• Harry Bishop – A decorated U.S. Air Force veteran and chief pilot, Bishop has trained more than 1,000 aspiring aviators. He is also an airplane mechanic and an instructor at The Pilot School in Old Bridge.

• Joe Holt – Known as “The Dean of Aviation” in the Black Pilots of America, Holt is a Hampton University graduate, former U.S. Army pilot and FAA-designated pilot examiner. He co-founded The Old Bridge Flight School with his wife, Dr. Alyson Beausoleil-Holt, helping inspire the next generation of aviators.

These distinguished pilots will share their experiences and insights from 12:30 to 1 p.m., offering attendees an inside look into the aviation industry.

Beyond extraordinary stories, the event provides a gateway to careers in aviation, including piloting, flight instruction, aerospace engineering and air traffic control. Whether you’re a student, career changer or aviation enthusiast, this event offers a chance to connect with industry professionals.

Attendees can also explore the “Black Wings: American Dreams of Flight” exhibition, presented and organized by the Smithsonian Institution Traveling Exhibition Service, in collaboration with the Smithsonian’s National Air and Space Museum. This exhibit highlights the contributions of Black aviators throughout history, reinforcing the impact of Black pioneers in flight. The exhibition was made possible by the generous support of the MetLife Foundation.